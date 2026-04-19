Domestic helper arrested in North Point over alleged abuse of 15-month-old baby

A 39-year-old Filipino domestic helper was arrested in North Point on Saturday following allegations of child abuse involving a 15-month-old baby.

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Police were called to a residence at Le Sommet at around 4pm after a woman reported that her son may have fallen from a bed and had been improperly treated.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers arrested the domestic helper, who holds a Hong Kong ID card, on suspicion of ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child or young person. She remains in police custody for further questioning.

The infant boy was conscious and showed no apparent injuries when he was taken to Ruttonjee Hospital for a medical examination.

The case is now being handled by the District Investigation Team of the Eastern District for further follow-up.