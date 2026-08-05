Father arrested after allegedly assaulting 15-year-old son in Lei Yue Mun

A 57-year-old father was arrested on Sunday night on suspicion of assaulting his 15-year-old son during a dispute over parenting issues at Lei Yue Mun Estate.

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Police received a report around 8.35pm from a resident at Lei Sang House who said someone was injured in a nearby flat. Officers found the teenager had suffered injuries to his nose, face and hands. He was taken to United Christian Hospital conscious.

The father was arrested on suspicion of child abuse or neglect. The case has been handed over to the Kwun Tong police district crime investigation team.