Father arrested after allegedly assaulting 15-year-old son in Lei Yue Mun

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13 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
05-08-2026 04:20 HKT
Customs seizes 3 live cats smuggled in backpack at Lok Ma Chau Spur Line
04-08-2026 02:03 HKT
2 Russian siblings found dead in Thailand, suspects confess to 5 murders
03-08-2026 01:49 HKT
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Father and son arrested after saw-wielding chase at Maritime Square
27-07-2026 05:31 HKT
Cathay flight lost contact after crew switched to wrong radio frequency
14-08-2026 19:24 HKT