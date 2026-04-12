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NEWS

Indonesian domestic helper arrested for allegedly pulling toddler’s hair in Tung Chung

NEWS
1 hour ago
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 A 35-year-old Indonesian domestic helper was arrested on Sunday for allegedly assaulting a one-year-old girl at a village house on Shek Mun Kap Road in Tung Chung.

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At around noon, police received a report from the child’s mother, who suspected the helper of pulling her daughter’s hair. 

Emergency responders found the girl conscious but suffering from swelling and redness on her head. She was then sent to North Lantau Hospital for treatment. 

Following a preliminary investigation, the helper was detained on suspicion of “ill-treatment or neglect by those in charge of child or young person.”

The case has been handed over to the District Investigation Team of Lantau District for follow-up.

domestic helperchild abuseNorth Lantau Hospital

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