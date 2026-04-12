Indonesian domestic helper arrested for allegedly pulling toddler’s hair in Tung Chung

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Philippine-Hong Kong ties run deep
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Australian police charge man after finding 23,000 child abuse images
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Indonesian domestic helper held for biting 4-year-old boy in Tseung Kwan O
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Govt launches new child care centers ahead of mandatory reporting law
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Filipino domestic helper dies after suddenly fainting in Yau Tong
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Cathay Pacific and HK Express to cancel flights amid soaring fuel prices
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Shopper's $11,000 Gucci shoes stolen from Causeway Bay mall restroom
11-04-2026 19:03 HKT