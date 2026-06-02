Decline in child abuse cases masks hidden risks amid staff shortages

A recent decline in reported child abuse cases may not signal improved safety for children, but could instead reflect a shortage of frontline staff, warned a children's rights advocate.

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According to the Social Welfare Department, 1,354 child abuse cases were recorded last year, marking the first drop in five years.

However, Wong Sek-hung, project director at Save the Children Hong Kong, cautioned on a radio program Monday that the decline does not necessarily mean children are safer. Wong said staff shortages among social workers, teachers, and healthcare professionals may have led to delays in identifying and reporting abuse cases.

Wong also expressed concern about hidden cases. She noted that after the implementation of the Mandatory Reporting of Child Abuse Ordinance, some families may avoid seeking help out of fear of legal consequences.

The SWD report showed that physical and sexual abuse each accounted for 37 percent of all child abuse cases, with sexual abuse cases reaching their highest level in nearly a decade.

Wong noted that in recent years, perpetrators have increasingly hidden their identities online, posing as peers to gain children’s trust before arranging meetings that can lead to drugging and sexual assault.

A previous study by the organization found that 70 to 90 percent of children do not seek help from teachers or parents when facing abuse. Many victims, Wong said, fear being reprimanded or misunderstood and choose to suffer in silence.

To address these issues, Wong urged parents to communicate regularly with their children and monitor their online activity. She also called on schools to improve sex education, internet safety, and staff training.