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NEWS

Drip Trip: Swire's Coffee Voyage Festival arrives in Taikoo this weekend

NEWS
16 mins ago
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Coffee lovers can explore offerings from more than 40 Japanese and Hong Kong coffee and dessert brands across three districts this October as Swire Properties launches its inaugural cross-district Coffee Voyage 2026.

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Blending sustainability, community engagement and charitable initiatives, the festival wrapped its first stop at Starstreet Precinct last week and moved to Cityplaza and Taikoo Place from October 8 to 11. 

Running from 11am to 6:30pm, the Taikoo Area stop will offer visitors a sensory feast of coffee, art and sustainability, with 22 Japanese and Hong Kong coffee and dessert brands all in one place.

Award-winning names and Hong Kong debuts at citygaze

Among the prominent exhibitors at Cityplaza is Osaka-based ULT Coffee Roasters, operated by world champion barista Boram Um, which ranked first in Japan and fourth in Asia in the Top 100 Coffee Shops Worldwide in 2026.

Specializing in competition-grade lots and micro-lots, the roaster highlights beans that vividly reflect their distinct terroir and origin.

Also hailing from Osaka is Mel Coffee Roasters, recognized by Big 7 Travel as the second-best coffee shop in Asia and third globally, bringing its acclaimed roasting craftsmanship to Hong Kong.

Joining them is Osaka's SÖT Coffee Roaster, making its Hong Kong debut alongside chief barista Maiko Tabata, who earned a No. 3 worldwide ranking from Coffee Review in 2021.

For patrons seeking custom curated profiles, Kyoto’s blend kyoto, founded by Daiki Okui, is offering an exclusive blend set created specifically for Hong Kong that provides an alternative to traditional single-origin menus.

Bringing a blend of traditional kissaten and a modern café, Kyoto’s KAZETO COFFEE is also making its debut with a special hand-brew featuring Taiwanese coffee beans and tea.

Tokyo rising star rikuto is also featured, with head barista Rikuto Tanaka demonstrating precision extraction methods, producer stories, and ceremonial presentation.

Local Hong Kong brands featured at Cityplaza include Ah Jeng’s Coffee Club, founded by radio DJ Ah Jeng; Sip Coffee, an intimate, reservation-only venue; BEI Coffee, known for single-batch precision roasting; and LoCoFARMS, in partnership with The University of Hong Kong’s sustainable farm initiative.

For those with a sweet tooth, the mall will also host dessert brands including Tokyo's BUTTER STATE's, known for its "Volcano Cookies" made with 34 percent Hokkaido fermented butter, and Hyogo's HENRI CHARPENTIER.

Specialist roasters and artisan bakers at Taikoo Place

At Taikoo Place, coffee enthusiasts can meet Tokyo roaster Ignis founder Eiji Dobashi, who is appearing in person to showcase limited-edition single-origin beans.

Kumamoto’s Layers Coffee makes its regional debut, highlighting light-roast profiles that accentuate the inherent sweetness of the coffee fruit. Founder Kotaro Yamaura, who placed third in the 2022 Japan Cup Tasters Championship, is also on-site to share his brewing philosophy and tasting expertise.

Niigata’s Days Coffee Roaster brings founder Wataru Shirai to Hong Kong, showcasing more than a decade of roasting heritage and a TYPICA GUIDE 2024 Two-Star Roaster rating.

Tokyo's KIELO COFFEE, inspired by Scandinavian coffee culture, makes its local debut with founder Hiroki Yoshiike, alongside popular Tokyo roasteries Lonich and ROCA Coffee Roasters, celebrated for experiential tasting menus and meticulous roast profiles.

Hong Kong representation at Taikoo Place includes Noda Coffee, the city's exclusive importer of specialty Japanese green coffee beans, presenting over 100 varieties available for on-demand custom roasting.

Other local favorites include BLOSSOM, led by DaVinci Gourmet Barista Championship 2026 winner Hasting Ng, and Uncle Ben Coffee, recognized for small-batch house roasts. 

Visitors looking for nostalgic treats can also visit GRANDMAMA, a retro Showa-era dessert concept offering artisanal Japanese-Western comfort dishes and homemade sauces.

Art, merchandise, and sustainability initiatives

The festival showcases visual elements designed exclusively by renowned Japanese illustrator Yu Nagaba.

During the event, Cityplaza LIVE+ members can buy a "Coffee Voyage Experience Pack" for just HK$80.

The package will include two HK$40 coffee redemption vouchers, a limited-edition reusable cup made from coffee grounds and featuring Nagaba's artwork, and selected merchant coupons, along with a Cityplaza HK$25 F&B e-voucher.

In line with the festival's eco-conscious focus, booth installations feature fabric dyed with repurposed coffee grounds. 

Timber and metal fixtures will be recycled after the event, while spent coffee grounds and wastewater are collected on-site for secondary reuse.

All proceeds from experience pack sales will be donated to the ENGAGE "Coffee Express" program, run jointly by the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals and the Agency for Volunteer Service, to support community vocational training and development.

Following the Taikoo showcase, the festival's final installment will take place at Citygate Outlets from Oct. 22 through 25.

Swire PropertiesCoffee Voyage

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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