logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Swire Properties office occupancy in HK rises to 92pc

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Swire Properties
Swire Properties

Swire Properties (1972) reported on Thursday that occupancy in its Hong Kong office portfolio remained resilient as of the third quarter,  up 1 percentage point to 92 percent compared to the end of 2025, as the city's active capital market lifted sentiment.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The occupancy at Pacific Place was recorded at 97 percent and Taikoo Place at 90 percent as of September 30, both improved 1 percentage point from the end of last year, the developer said.

However, rental reversions of Pacific Place and Taikoo Place were a decrease of 14 percent and 12 percent for the first nine months, respectively.

Negative rental reversions narrowed across both portfolios during the quarter, supported by stronger leasing activity, the group said, adding that market conditions have improved, with increased take up of space at Pacific Place contributing to higher rentals achieved on renewals and new lettings.

100pc occupancy acorss HK malls

Regarding the retail portfolio, the group noted that its Hong Kong malls maintained 100 percent occupancy despite a more moderate consumer environment

Swire Properties mentioned that retail sales at Pacific Place and Citygate Outlets increased by 14.8 percent and 14 percent year-on-year, respectively, in the first nine months, outperforming the wider Hong Kong retail market. 

Pacific Place retail sales exceeded previous peak levels, driven by its position as a leading luxury lifestyle destination and the strong performances from internationally renowned brands, particularly across watches, jewellery and luxury fashion sectors, according to the group.

In the mainland, its six malls continued to record positive year-on-year retail sales growth in the first nine months, among which Taikoo Li Sanlitun in Beijing, Taikoo Li Chengdu, HKRI Taikoo Hui and Taikoo Li Qiantan in Shanghai all recorded double-digit year-on-year retail sales growth over the same period. 

The Headland Residences logs over 400 sales

Swire Properties said that its residential project THE HEADLAND RESIDENCES in Hong Kong saw more than 417 units sold to date and all typical one-bedroom units fully sold. 

The Headland Residences.
The Headland Residences.

In Shanghai, Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residences has sold 90 percent of units, with a penthouse unit fetching approximately 170 million yuan (HK$200 million), reflecting strong buyer confidence in the development. 

For the hotel sector, the group noted that the hotels continued to improve in the third quarter this year, adding that the continued recovery in leisure and business travel supported high occupancy and room rates at Upper House Hong Kong and EAST Hong Kong, while EAST Miami continued to perform exceptionally well.

Swire Propertiesoffice occupancyPacific PlaceTaikoo Place

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Construction progress of Taikoo Place Beijing. Swire Properties
Swire Properties rebrands Beijing's INDIGO complex as Taikoo Place Beijing in mainland expansion
PROPERTY
30-10-2026 17:58 HKT
Taikoo Place
Swire Properties and Chinachem to redevelop Taikoo Place site for new office tower
PROPERTY
16-10-2026 16:56 HKT
Sustainability is central to CDF Taikoo Li Sanya’s design with nature-inclusive architecture
Swire Properties unveils first resort-style project as CDF Taikoo Li Sanya
FINANCE
14-10-2026 16:46 HKT
Drip Trip: Swire's Coffee Voyage Festival arrives in Taikoo this weekend
NEWS
06-10-2026 21:27 HKT
Rendering of Taikoo Place Padel Club. SWIRES PROPERTIES
Taikoo Place Padel Club opens to tenants and the public in mid-November
PROPERTY
30-09-2026 15:48 HKT
Lawrence Lam (left) and Tim Blackburn, chief executive of Taikoo Properties (right)
Prudential and Swire sign agreement to update Prudential's office in Taikoo Place
PROPERTY
19-08-2026 15:04 HKT
Swire Properties
Swire Properties H1 underlying profit jumps 11pc, raises dividend
FINANCE
06-08-2026 15:34 HKT
Swire Properties
Swire Properties posts double-digit retail growth in mainland China, 100pc HK mall occupancy
PROPERTY
31-07-2026 21:44 HKT
This photo taken on July 1, 2026 shows the Hong Kong skyline and Victoria Harbour, as seen from Kowloon. AFP
Citi sees 13-18pc development margin recovery by 1H26, led by Swire and SHKP
PROPERTY
10-07-2026 22:11 HKT
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong's new home registrations hit a 22-year high, up 34 percent: Citi
PROPERTY
06-07-2026 21:41 HKT
Joshua Wong was taken to the High Court by a prison van this morning for sentencing.
Joshua Wong sentenced to 10 years over foreign collusion charge
NEWS
12 hours ago
Leung Lai-ha
Elderly woman jailed for slapping 5-year-old in APM fight
NEWS
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says 'largely true' Iran war caused midterms loss, after Vance comments
WORLD
18 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.