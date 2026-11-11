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FINANCE

Upper House-branded residences in Bangkok to begin Hong Kong roadshow

FINANCE
3 hours ago

by

Helen Zhong

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Thomas Rhodes and Adrian To. Swire Properties
Thomas Rhodes and Adrian To. Swire Properties

The Upper House-branded residences in Bangkok, developed by City Dynamic, a joint venture between City Realty and Swire Properties (1972), will begin its international roadshow in Hong Kong, with a private preview at Upper House Hong Kong on the coming weekend.

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Located on Wireless Road, the development contains two freehold residential towers - Upper House Residences Bangkok and The Wireless Residences by Upper House - offering a total of 395 units.

A showcase for the project at The Tong Chong Suite in Taikoo Place will also be open from November 16 to December 6.

Upper House Residences Bangkok features two- to four-bedroom layouts, spanning from 1,345 to 9,935 square feet, with the cheapest flat costing THB 63.7 million (HK$14.9 million).

Including one- to four-bedroom units, The Wireless Residences' lowest price is THB 44.3 million, with sizes ranging from 914 to 8,255 sq ft.

Upper House Residences has secured more than 100 sales to date, fetching over THB 10 billion, said Adrian To Wai-yip, director of residential at Swire Properties.

Among its homebuyers, roughly two-thirds are local buyers in Thailand, while the remaining one-third are international purchasers from Hong Kong, Europe, Taiwan, and elsewhere, according to Thomas Rhodes, head of residential sales for Southeast Asia at Swire Properties.

Upper House ResidencesBangkokSwire Properties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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