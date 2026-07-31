logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Swire Properties posts double-digit retail growth in mainland China, 100pc HK mall occupancy

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Logo of Swire Group is seen in Hong Kong, China December 6, 2017. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Swire Properties (1972) reported strong retail sales in both Hong Kong and mainland China in the second quarter of 2026, with six malls in the mainland recording double-digit growth.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Hong Kong malls continued to maintain a 100 percent occupancy rate. The company noted that marketing and promotional activities – such as Pacific Place's The Devil Wears Prada 2 themed event and Cityplaza's collaboration with POP MART – boosted foot traffic and sales performance. Citygate Outlets benefited from an increase in tourist arrivals, particularly during the Labor Day Golden Week, with both foot traffic and sales recording growth. 

Rising demand from local shoppers and international tourists drove significant consumption growth in luxury goods, especially watches, jewelry, and gold. The company said that although outbound travel and shifting consumption habits have had an impact, Hong Kong's overall retail sentiment is gradually improving. Through ongoing tenant mix upgrades, marketing campaigns, and membership programs, the company expects mall foot traffic and sales to continue growing in the second half of the year.

On the office leasing front, with improved market sentiment in the second quarter, occupancy rates at Pacific Place and Taikoo Place rose to 98 percent and 90 percent, respectively. Leasing momentum at its newest Grade-A office towers has continued to strengthen, with occupancy reaching 80 percent at Two Taikoo Place and 70 percent at Six Pacific Place.

In mainland China, Taikoo Li Sanlitun and HKRI Taikoo Hui recorded year on year retail sales growth of over 60 percent and 80 percent, respectively, driven primarily by the development of unique premium brand flagship experiences in the northern area of Taikoo Li Sanlitun, as well as strong demand generated by Louis Vuitton's concept landmark project The Louis at HKRI Taikoo Hui in Shanghai. In addition, major festive events such as the Labor Day holiday and the World Cup also boosted consumer spending.

Looking ahead, the malls will roll out a series of marketing campaigns and experiences during the Shanghai Summer International Consumption Season, the Mid-Autumn Festival, and the National Day holidays to attract more customers.

The company also reported strong residential momentum across all core markets, with over 350 units sold at Hong Kong's THE HEADLAND RESIDENCES, record-breaking pricing at Shanghai's Lujiazui Taikoo Yuan Residences, and steady progress on projects in Jakarta and Bangkok.

Swire PropertiesHong Kongmainland China

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
From left: Antony Leung, chairman of Nan Fung Group and chairman & co-founder of New Frontier Group; Karen Ngui, head of DBS Foundation; Winnie Ho; Eric Teo; and Rebecca Choy Yung, founding chair of Golden Age Foundation
Impact Beyond Dialogue 2026 stresses aging with purpose in Hong Kong and Singapore
FINANCE
4 hours ago
Derek Chan
HK private home supply falls below 100,000 for first time in 4 years, Ricacorp warns supply gap risk ahead
PROPERTY
5 hours ago
A general view of skyline buildings, in Hong Kong, China July 13, 2021. REUTERS
Hong Kong GDP Q2 2026 estimates to grow 4.3 percent, lower than market expectations
FINANCE
6 hours ago
CSOP KOSPI 200 Covered Call Active ETF closes 15pc higher on HK debut
FINANCE
6 hours ago
Hang Seng Index rose 25 points at market close, Laopu Gold jumps 10 percent
FINANCE
7 hours ago
HSI muted in early trading, slid 28 points by midday break
FINANCE
11 hours ago
HSI opens lower, down 21 points, Lenovo and SMIC rose 8 percent
FINANCE
13 hours ago
NASN Intelligent Tech (Zhejiang) begins its Hong Kong IPO bookbuilding, raising $643.9 mln
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:47 HKT
HKEX.
HK market benefits little from AI rally, with HSI down 10.7pc in H1: SFC research
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:39 HKT
Zhongji Innolights' debut on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.
Zhongji Innolight drops 2.04pc at market close after Hong Kong's largest share sale this year
FINANCE
30-07-2026 17:18 HKT
HK-named typhoon Dolphin forecast to swim into record strength, says HKO
NEWS
30-07-2026 15:09 HKT
FEHD orders Langham Place mall to tackle rodent problem by Aug 6 or face prosecution
SOCIAL BUZZ
17 hours ago
Prominent Hong Kong entrepreneur dies following deadly Tsim Sha Tsui bar attack
NEWS
9 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.