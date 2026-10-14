Swire Properties unveils first resort-style project as CDF Taikoo Li Sanya

Swire Properties (1972) has officially named its first-ever resort-style retail development “CDF Taikoo Li Sanya,” a 210,000-square-metre project in Hainan developed in partnership with China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (1880).
Scheduled to open in phases starting this year, the mega-project forms Phase III of the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay. It will connect seamlessly with Phases I and II to create an integrated destination combining premium retail, arts, culture, and tropical leisure.
Designed around a “Water Horizon” concept inspired by local Tanka fishing villages and historic Hainan salt flats, the development features nature-inclusive architecture, climate-adaptation features, and the preservation of two century-old Upas trees.
“We see remarkable promise in Sanya and the Hainan Free Trade Port - not just as a tourism hub, but as a beacon for sustainable, world-class urban lifestyle, and we are excited to be part of this dynamic wave of growth and innovation,” said David Poraj-Wilczynski, Swire Properties’s chief executive officer of mainland.
CTG Duty-Free’s deputy general manager Michelle Sun Fang noted that the collaboration establishes a balanced ecosystem of duty-free and duty-paid retail, advancing Sanya's status as an international tourist destination.