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FINANCE

Swire Properties unveils first resort-style project as CDF Taikoo Li Sanya

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Sustainability is central to CDF Taikoo Li Sanya’s design with nature-inclusive architecture
Sustainability is central to CDF Taikoo Li Sanya’s design with nature-inclusive architecture

Swire Properties (1972) has officially named its first-ever resort-style retail development “CDF Taikoo Li Sanya,” a 210,000-square-metre project in Hainan developed in partnership with China Tourism Group Duty Free Corporation (1880).

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Scheduled to open in phases starting this year, the mega-project forms Phase III of the cdf Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex in Haitang Bay. It will connect seamlessly with Phases I and II to create an integrated destination combining premium retail, arts, culture, and tropical leisure.

Designed around a “Water Horizon” concept inspired by local Tanka fishing villages and historic Hainan salt flats, the development features nature-inclusive architecture, climate-adaptation features, and the preservation of two century-old Upas trees.

“We see remarkable promise in Sanya and the Hainan Free Trade Port - not just as a tourism hub, but as a beacon for sustainable, world-class urban lifestyle, and we are excited to be part of this dynamic wave of growth and innovation,” said David Poraj-Wilczynski, Swire Properties’s chief executive officer of mainland. 

CTG Duty-Free’s deputy general manager Michelle Sun Fang noted that the collaboration establishes a balanced ecosystem of duty-free and duty-paid retail, advancing Sanya's status as an international tourist destination.

 

CDF Taikoo Li SanyaSwire PropertiesChina Tourism Group Duty Free CorporationCDF

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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