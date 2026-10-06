Michelle Yeoh named Asian Filmmaker of the Year, Ann Hui wins Camellia Award in Busan

Hong Kong’s film industry is celebrating an international double triumph as veteran actress Michelle Yeoh and acclaimed director Ann Hui On-wah were honoured at the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). Yeoh received the prestigious Asian Filmmaker of the Year award, while Hui was presented with the Camellia Award.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Asian Filmmaker of the Year award recognizes individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the development of Asian cinema and culture. The Camellia Award, meanwhile, is reserved for filmmakers who have played a significant role in advancing women’s positions within the Asian film industry.

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui extended her heartfelt congratulations to both Yeoh and Hui. She praised their profound and lasting influence on both Hong Kong and global cinema, and thanked them for their decades of outstanding work that has brought Hong Kong’s film industry to the international spotlight.

In a further push to promote Hong Kong cinema and support emerging talent, the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), under the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau, is leading an industry delegation to BIFF. As part of the festival’s program, CCIDA will host a special “Hong Kong Night” reception on Friday (Oct 9), aimed at fostering international connections for Hong Kong filmmakers.