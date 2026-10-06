Night Recap - October 6, 2026

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John Lee pledges high-quality experience for city’s first APEC finance meeting

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Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu has promised a high-quality experience for participants at the city's first Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Finance Ministers' Meeting.

Mother of Abby Choi recounts conflicting excuses and heated confrontations on night of disappearance

The mother of late Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung (蔡天鳳) told the High Court that her daughter's former in-laws displayed complete indifference and offered contradictory excuses on the day she vanished, reacting with furious hostility once they learned police had been notified.

TD outlines road closures and transit adjustments for Hong Kong Cyclothon

The Transport Department reminded the public on Tuesday that temporary road closures for the Hong Kong Cyclothon will take effect starting at 1am on Sunday across New Territories South, Kowloon West, the West Kowloon Cultural District, and the Yau Ma Tei Section of the Central Kowloon Bypass. Roads will reopen in phases by approximately 1.15pm.

Ryan Choi, Vincent Ho among Hong Kong's Ten Outstanding Young Persons

Winners of Hong Kong's Ten Outstanding Young Persons Selection 2026 were announced on Tuesday, with top fencer Ryan Choi Chun-yin and champion jockey Vincent Ho Chak-yiu among the recipients.

HK happiness index slips slightly to 5.87, survey finds

Hong Kong’s overall happiness index has slipped slightly to 5.87 out of 10 this year, down 0.08 points from last year, despite a gradual improvement in residents’ sense of well-being.

Business Today

MPF's equity fund reports over 10 percent return over past 12 months: MPFA

The equity fund of the Mandatory Provident Fund, which accounted for nearly half of the total net assets of the pension fund, posted an average return of 10.3 percent in the past 12 months through September, with a staggering disparity between top and bottom performers.

Property developer New World seeks to extend debt maturities with bond exchange offer

New World Development (0017) launched a debt exchange offer on Tuesday that would allow bondholders to swap some notes due in 2027 and 2028 for new secured debt maturing in 2032, as the Hong Kong property developer seeks to ease near-term repayment pressure and strengthen liquidity.

MPF's equity fund reports over 10 percent return over past 12 months: MPFA

The equity fund of the Mandatory Provident Fund, which accounted for nearly half of the total net assets of the pension fund, posted an average return of 10.3 percent in the past 12 months through September, with a staggering disparity between top and bottom performers.

Moonshot AI mulls HK IPO in Q1 2027 after topping US$50b valuation: Bloomberg

Chinese artificial intelligence startup Moonshot AI has closed its final private funding round at a valuation of about US$50 billion (HK$390 billion), paving the way for a Hong Kong public listing in the first quarter of 2027, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Henderson names Aquila Phase Six One Upper Lane

Henderson Land Development's (0012) Phase Six of its Aquila series in Mong Kok is named One Upper Lane, offering 126 units with show flats and sales office nearing completion, the developer announced.

World/China

Nobel physics prize honours work on 'ghost messengers from space'

Belgian physicist Francis Halzen on Tuesday won the Nobel Prize in Physics for work on subatomic particles at the South Pole, the award jury said.

War-weary northern Israelis rethink loyalty to Netanyahu before election

On Israel's border with Lebanon where Hezbollah fired thousands of rockets and drones, previous backers of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu say they are rethinking how they will vote in the first election since the war.

ICC provides more details on arrest warrants for two Taliban leaders

The International Criminal Court provided more details on Monday on arrest warrants issued last year for two Taliban leaders, Haibatullah Akhundzada, the group's supreme spiritual leader, and Abdul Hakim Haqqani, who has been chief justice since 2021.

Google faces UK court over app store charges

A class action lawsuit against Google opens in London Tuesday, with the technology giant accused of earning excessive commissions from its app store, impacting 20 million UK consumers and businesses.

Thai king flexes fitness with piloting stunt amid succession crisis

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn, officially known as King Rama X, was seen personally piloting a royal aircraft on his state visit to Vietnam last month – a scene heavily exploited by official media to project a strongman image for the monarch, according to East Week magazine, a sister publication of The Standard.