Transport Department urges early travel on school start day

The Transport Department today warned students and parents that overall road traffic is expected to be busy on the school start day on September 1, urging commuters to allow ample time for travel and stay updated on traffic news.

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Silas Leung Yat-kiu, chief transport officer of the department, noted that based on past experience, road traffic usually begins to swell one to two hours before school starts in the morning.

To oversee conditions, the Emergency Transport Co-ordination Centre will elevate its operations to the highest-level Joint Steering mode tomorrow morning, working alongside police and major public transport operators to monitor real-time traffic in the city.

Leung said field personnel will be stationed at key public transport interchanges, stations, school zones—such as Braemar Hill in North Point, Kowloon Tong, and Kwai Shing Circuit in Kwai Chung—as well as land boundary control points and tunnels to report live updates and implement traffic control measures if necessary.

The department has reminded major public transport operators, including railways, franchised buses, ferries, and taxis, to maintain sufficient capacity and deploy backup trains, vehicles, vessels, and staff to meet demand.

Works departments have also reviewed major roadworks across the city to minimize their impact on traffic during the morning rush hour.

Leung advised students, particularly those attending new schools, to familiarize themselves with their commuting routes and transport schedules as early as possible.