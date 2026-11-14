Philippine court takes step towards preacher's US extradition

A Philippine court has ordered the arrest of a jailed preacher sought by Washington for alleged child sex trafficking, a step toward his possible extradition to the United States, Manila said Saturday.

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Self-proclaimed "Son of God" Apollo Quiboloy is currently being held without bail in a Philippine prison while on trial for a separate charge of human trafficking, which carries life in prison if convicted.

Manila filed a petition with a lower court on Monday to authorise his extradition to the United States, Philippine justice department spokesman Polo Martinez told AFP.

On Thursday, the court issued an extradition warrant of arrest against Quiboloy and two female associates -- both at large -- "after finding probable cause that each extraditee committed the offence or offences charged," Martinez added.

Under Philippine law, the court must now hold hearings before a final decision is made on the transfer.

Quiboloy, an ally of former president Rodrigo Duterte, was arrested in 2024 and later pleaded not guilty to the Philippine charges.

A US grand jury separately indicted Quiboloy in 2021 for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling.

The US indictment alleges women were recruited as personal assistants for Quiboloy, said to be in his mid-70s, to prepare his meals, clean his residence, give him massages and have sex with him.

Washington formally sought his extradition in August.

Martinez, the justice department spokesman, told AFP the Philippine court also issued a separate "hold departure order" against Quiboloy and his two associates to "prevent any attempt by each of them to depart from the Philippines".

Quiboloy's Kingdom of Christ sect claims millions of followers in the mainly Catholic Asian nation and owns a television network.

He was allowed to run for Senate in the country's 2025 midterm elections despite his incarceration and garnered 5.6 million votes, though he lost.

Police said following his arrest that Quiboloy's alleged victims were told they were having sex with the "spirit of God" and were threatened not to tell anyone on pain of being hunted down by "angels of death".

Quiboloy's church said at the time that members had "freedom of choice" and thus "anything that happens to you... is your own voluntary will or choice".

AFP