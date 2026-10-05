Mother of Abby Choi details ex-husband's financial dependence and teenage pregnancy in court testimony

The mother of late Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung (蔡天鳳) has testified that her daughter’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, moved into their family home at age 18 after getting Choi pregnant while both were still high school students.

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The testimony came during the ninth day of the High Court trial concerning the February 2023 murder and dismemberment of the 28-year-old socialite. Kwong, his father Kwong Kau, and his brother, Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, face charges of murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

High school romance and early pregnancy

Choi’s mother, Cheung Yin-fa, testified that Choi met Kwong while studying at Sear Roger International School. They began dating at 17, and Kwong moved into Choi’s family home the following year.

When Choi discovered she was pregnant, she was terrified of being in school while expecting.

Cheung reassured the young couple, promising to support and raise the child herself because they were in love. Choi continued her education during the pregnancy, but the young family soon welcomed a second child.

Total financial reliance on the bride's family

According to Cheung, the Kwong family never contributed financially to the children's upbringing, failing to buy even a single can of powdered milk. Kwong remained consistently unemployed.

In contrast, Choi pursued finance at the University of Hong Kong and became a successful investor, backed by tens of millions of dollars from her wealthy stepfather. She earned her own income through online videos, stock trading, and luxury auctions.

The couple’s relationship collapsed in 2015 due to constant disputes over Kwong’s refusal to work or care for the children.

Despite the split, Choi and her mother maintained an incredibly generous relationship with the Kwong family for the sake of the children.

Cheung admitted she frequently funded joint family vacations and even urged Choi to give Kwong a credit card for his living expenses in mainland China because he was good at sweet-talking her.

Transition to a new family and ongoing trial

In 2015, Choi began a relationship with Chris Tam Fong-chun, a wealthy childhood classmate. Although her divorce from Kwong was not finalized, Choi and Tam held a wedding banquet in 2016.

Choi continued to fully support her children from her first marriage, renting accommodation for them before purchasing a luxury property in Kadoorie Hill in 2019.

The trial continues before Deputy High Court Judge Brian Keith. Alex Kwong, Kwong Kau, and Anthony Kwong are accused of murdering Choi in a Tai Po village house in February 2023.

While Alex and Anthony Kwong have pleaded guilty to preventing a lawful burial, they deny the murder charge. Kwong Kau has pleaded not guilty to both charges.