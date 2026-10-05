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NEWS

Bishop Hill reopens with new fitness facilities after renovation

NEWS
2 hours ago
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Bishop Hill, also known as Wo Chai Shan, in Sham Shui Po reopened to the public on Monday after renovation works that included the removal of unauthorized structures and the installation of new fitness and recreational facilities.

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The Home Affairs Department said the government began clearing illegal and unsafe facilities on the hill in two phases from mid-August, before carrying out repair and improvement works.

The project included repairs to signs, railings and shelters, as well as the addition of more seating, table tennis tables, new fitness equipment and safety flooring.

All improvement works were completed by the end of September, with the facilities officially reopening on October 5.

Unauthorized occupation of government land at Wo Chai Shan had persisted for nearly two decades, while the site has also long been used by elderly residents in the neighborhood for daily exercise.

The department said the government had sought to strike a balance between enforcing the law and addressing the community’s need for recreational and leisure facilities, with the aim of providing residents with a safer and improved environment.

Officials said many residents were seen using the new table tennis tables and fitness equipment on Monday morning following the reopening.

The department added that the project involved coordination across government departments, while the district council, local committees and care teams helped gather residents’ views, explain the arrangements and provide on-site support.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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