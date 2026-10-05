logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Kai Tak Hospital opens in phases, specialist clinics to start Oct 26

NEWS
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

Kai Tak Hospital began phased operations on Monday, with its Family Medicine Integrated Center becoming the first service to open and offering around 350 consultation slots a day in the initial stage.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The center, located on the first floor of the Specialist Outpatient Building, handled its first batch of patients in the morning, with hospital management describing operations as generally smooth.

Dr Eric Cheung Fuk-chi, cluster chief executive of Kowloon Central Cluster and chief executive of Kai Tak Hospital, said one or two patients mistakenly arrived at the hospital for blood tests, but staff made special arrangements to provide the service.

Dozens of service ambassadors have also been deployed around the hospital to answer questions and guide visitors.

Cheung said specialist outpatient services would begin in phases from October 26, with some follow-up patients from surgery, neurosurgery and clinical oncology among the first to be transferred to Kai Tak Hospital.

The hospital expects to handle about 500 specialist outpatient attendances a day at that stage. Services will expand to include medicine by mid-November, with daily follow-up attendances expected to rise to about 1,800 by the end of the year.

Cheung said the hospital would seek additional resources through its annual planning process to expand family medicine services when appropriate, while more healthcare staff would also be recruited as specialist outpatient services are rolled out.

Some patients visiting the new hospital on its first day said the facilities were comfortable, although transport accessibility remained a concern.

A man surnamed Tsang visited the hospital with his father to familiarize themselves with the route ahead of his father’s transfer from Queen Elizabeth Hospital later this month.

Tsang said they took bus route 22M to the hospital and, although the journey was not particularly far, it took some time to find their way.

He said Kai Tak Hospital was “newer and cleaner,” but added that “Queen Elizabeth Hospital is more convenient, with more bus services.”

Another patient, Wong, was among the first to receive treatment at the hospital after injuring his foot. He traveled from To Kwa Wan by ride-hailing car.

Having previously attended general outpatient clinics at different hospitals, Wong said he found little difference in the service but praised the new hospital’s environment, including views of the nearby river from its windows.

He added that several bus and minibus routes served the hospital, while clear signs and staff stationed around the premises made it easier to navigate.

Wong said he came because he “happened to get an appointment at Kai Tak,” joking that he “hopes not to have to see a doctor again.” But if medical care was needed, he said Kai Tak Hospital would be a good option.

A third patient, Lam, who lives near Kai Tak, said it was his first time using a public general outpatient service. He booked an appointment through HA Go after noticing blood vessels had burst in his eye and seeing that slots were available at Kai Tak Hospital.

Lam said the journey to the hospital took just over 10 minutes, while the entire consultation lasted around 40 minutes.

He said the process was not too long and described the hospital as convenient, comfortable and clean, with plenty of staff on hand to assist patients.
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File photo)
Housing ladder must avoid duplication, housing chief says
NEWS
33 mins ago
(File photo)
September heat ranks among highest on record as Hong Kong turns drier
NEWS
40 mins ago
Jockey Club injects $290m to build carer-friendly networks across HK neighborhoods
NEWS
49 mins ago
Liaison Office congratulates Hong Kong on record Asian Games medal haul
NEWS
1 hour ago
(File photo)
National Day promotions drive strong gains for HK’s F&B and retail sectors
NEWS
1 hour ago
Cheung Yin-fa/File photo
Mother of Abby Choi details ex-husband's financial dependence and teenage pregnancy in court testimony
NEWS
1 hour ago
(Photo from CyberDefender Facebook)
Retired woman loses $1.4m in Facebook marketplace scam
NEWS
1 hour ago
Bishop Hill reopens with new fitness facilities after renovation
NEWS
2 hours ago
Five-Year Plan should hold steady with dynamic monitoring: Janice Tse
NEWS
2 hours ago
Newborn finless porpoise carcass washes ashore at Starfish Bay
NEWS
4 hours ago
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages
NEWS
23 hours ago
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
NEWS
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.