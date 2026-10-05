Kai Tak Hospital opens in phases, specialist clinics to start Oct 26

Kai Tak Hospital began phased operations on Monday, with its Family Medicine Integrated Center becoming the first service to open and offering around 350 consultation slots a day in the initial stage.

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The center, located on the first floor of the Specialist Outpatient Building, handled its first batch of patients in the morning, with hospital management describing operations as generally smooth.

Dr Eric Cheung Fuk-chi, cluster chief executive of Kowloon Central Cluster and chief executive of Kai Tak Hospital, said one or two patients mistakenly arrived at the hospital for blood tests, but staff made special arrangements to provide the service.

Dozens of service ambassadors have also been deployed around the hospital to answer questions and guide visitors.

Cheung said specialist outpatient services would begin in phases from October 26, with some follow-up patients from surgery, neurosurgery and clinical oncology among the first to be transferred to Kai Tak Hospital.

The hospital expects to handle about 500 specialist outpatient attendances a day at that stage. Services will expand to include medicine by mid-November, with daily follow-up attendances expected to rise to about 1,800 by the end of the year.

Cheung said the hospital would seek additional resources through its annual planning process to expand family medicine services when appropriate, while more healthcare staff would also be recruited as specialist outpatient services are rolled out.

Some patients visiting the new hospital on its first day said the facilities were comfortable, although transport accessibility remained a concern.

A man surnamed Tsang visited the hospital with his father to familiarize themselves with the route ahead of his father’s transfer from Queen Elizabeth Hospital later this month.

Tsang said they took bus route 22M to the hospital and, although the journey was not particularly far, it took some time to find their way.

He said Kai Tak Hospital was “newer and cleaner,” but added that “Queen Elizabeth Hospital is more convenient, with more bus services.”

Another patient, Wong, was among the first to receive treatment at the hospital after injuring his foot. He traveled from To Kwa Wan by ride-hailing car.

Having previously attended general outpatient clinics at different hospitals, Wong said he found little difference in the service but praised the new hospital’s environment, including views of the nearby river from its windows.

He added that several bus and minibus routes served the hospital, while clear signs and staff stationed around the premises made it easier to navigate.

Wong said he came because he “happened to get an appointment at Kai Tak,” joking that he “hopes not to have to see a doctor again.” But if medical care was needed, he said Kai Tak Hospital would be a good option.

A third patient, Lam, who lives near Kai Tak, said it was his first time using a public general outpatient service. He booked an appointment through HA Go after noticing blood vessels had burst in his eye and seeing that slots were available at Kai Tak Hospital.

Lam said the journey to the hospital took just over 10 minutes, while the entire consultation lasted around 40 minutes.

He said the process was not too long and described the hospital as convenient, comfortable and clean, with plenty of staff on hand to assist patients.

