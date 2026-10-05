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NEWS

Retired woman loses $1.4m in Facebook marketplace scam

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(Photo from CyberDefender Facebook)
(Photo from CyberDefender Facebook)

A retired woman in her 70s lost about HK$1.4 million in an online scam after trying to sell HK$8,000 worth of used furniture and musical instruments on Facebook.

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The case was among more than 200 online shopping scams reported to police last week, involving total losses of more than HK$5.2 million.

Police said the woman listed the second-hand items on Facebook and was contacted by a purported buyer soon afterward.

The pair then moved their conversation to WhatsApp, where the scammer told her she needed to activate “payment collection” and complete “payment verification” through a second-hand trading platform.

After being told the money would be fully refunded, the woman followed instructions on a fraudulent website and transferred about HK$1.4 million in four transactions.

She realized she had been scammed after the purported buyer stopped responding.

Police reminded the public to verify payment procedures through official channels instead of following links sent by buyers or sellers.

They also warned online sellers not to transfer money before receiving payment, saying requests for advance payments were a common scam tactic.

The public was advised to use the police’s Scameter tool, available through the CyberDefender website and mobile app, to assess suspicious websites, phone numbers and other information before making transactions.

online shopping scamFacebook

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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