logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Five-Year Plan should hold steady with dynamic monitoring: Janice Tse

NEWS
7 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan should stay the course but be reviewed each year through the Policy Address, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Janice Tse Siu-wah said. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tse made the remarks in an interview with Sing Tao Daily, the sister publication of The Standard, in which she discussed the blueprint for the city's future development. 

"Frequent changes to a development plan will cost market and investor confidence," she said, adding that the Policy Address was the best occasion to review progress when the overall direction is right. 

The plan, which Tse took charge of after taking office in late March, drew more than 17,000 submissions, with over 80 percent from individuals — a response she believes showed a shared wish for a better Hong Kong. She stressed the plan would put people first and aim to make the city more liveable and business-friendly, bringing happiness and a sense of gain to all. 

Citing Song dynasty philosopher Zhu Xi, Tse emphasized the importance of having a clear target, hoping the document would offer the city a direction and strategies going forward. 

Most submissions were filed through a designated webpage and sorted using AI, she said. She recalled one resident who suggested the city should not only invite European football clubs, joking that "South American football is good to watch too." 

Among the submissions were also letters written on the back of old calendars and almanac paper, and others from Hong Kong emigrants who had left years ago but still cared about the city, Tse said. 

Turning to Macau's move to explore third-party evaluation in their third Five-Year Plan, she said Hong Kong had yet to decide, but that scrutiny from residents, media, civil groups and professional bodies already functioned as one. 

When asked why only five of the plan's 22 main indicators are binding, Tse said setting quantitative targets requires careful thought. "If you set them too rigidly, people say we are a planned economy. If you don't set them, people say we lack commitment," she said.

She further indicated that GDP growth is hard to predict because it reflects the performance of all sectors, but indicators are necessary to keep economic growth at a reasonable rate. "If the rest of the world manages a rise of 3 to 4 percent, you have to explain why you cannot do the same under similar conditions." 

Addressing concerns over the use of mainland terminology and slogans in the plan, Tse said each term has a precise meaning that cannot be replaced with everyday language if Hong Kong is to align with the national plan. 

With less than a year left in the current government's term, Tse brushed off questions about seeking another term. "This is not something on my radar right now. There is so much on hand and it is not something I am thinking about at all," she said. 

Tse's latest declaration shows she still holds 22 properties, but she rejected the idea of judging the Northern Metropolis in property terms when asked whether she was interested in buying property there. 

She added that the Northern Metropolis was a development project aimed at moving Hong Kong away from its reliance on land appreciation.

Five-Year PlanJanice Tse Siu-wah

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
CEPU gathers expert insights to align Policy Address with national development goals
NEWS
01-10-2026 13:51 HKT
Sixty-seven percent of HKers positive about future after policy plans: Sing Tao survey
NEWS
29-09-2026 06:05 HKT
A view of the United Overseas Bank (UOB) signage in Singapore May 3, 2023. REUTERS
UOB Hong Kong welcomes HK's Five-Year Plan, praising it a foundation for growth
FINANCE
23-09-2026 16:43 HKT
Sing Tao survey on satisfaction with HK's Five-Year Plan and the 2026 Policy Address
NEWS
22-09-2026 00:00 HKT
HK medium-term GDP growth may top 3% under first Five-Year Plan: Citi
FINANCE
21-09-2026 20:47 HKT
From left: Paul McComb, Mary Simpson, and Johannes Hack at the group interview.
HK's Five-Year Plan expands beyond finance and tech as expats aim for mega events
NEWS
21-09-2026 18:04 HKT
Algernon Yau
Foreign firms in HK to get equal mainland access under third CEPA revision: Yau
FINANCE
21-09-2026 17:11 HKT
Paul Chan calls for confidence as city embarks on ambitious Five-Year Plan
NEWS
20-09-2026 20:27 HKT
HK pitches Five-Year Plan to mainland firms with roving exhibition in Beijing
POLITICS
17-09-2026 17:43 HKT
John Lee seeks LegCo backing for Five-Year Plan to widen HK's reach
NEWS
17-09-2026 16:41 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
NEWS
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT
Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.