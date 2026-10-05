Lawmakers urge shuttle buses, Care Team support to help elderly navigate Kai Tak Hospital

Kowloon Central lawmaker Kitson Yang Wing-kit called for dedicated Care Team assistance and shuttle bus services to help elderly patients navigate transportation challenges at Kai Tak Hospital following its opening on Monday.

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The call comes as the hospital takes over from Queen Elizabeth Hospital as the flagship healthcare facility for the Kowloon Central Cluster.

Speaking on a radio program, Yang expressed concerns that many elderly residents find the new hospital site unfamiliar and difficult to reach. Despite the availability of 10 franchised bus routes and six green minibus routes serving the hospital, Yang highlighted that infrequent service intervals and limited route coverage, particularly in neighborhoods like Hung Hom, pose significant challenges for seniors.

Yang urged authorities to enhance public transport promotions and coordinate with District Services and Community Care Teams to provide travel route guides to elderly residents proactively.

He also advised the Hospital Authority to maintain basic liaison service counters at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, run temporary shuttle buses for patients who are unaware of the transition, and issue clear appointment reminders.

Meanwhile, lawmaker David Lam Tzit-yuen said at the same program that the commissioning of Kai Tak Hospital, alongside the recent redevelopment of Kwong Wah Hospital, establishes a more balanced healthcare distribution between Kowloon Central and Kowloon East.

Addressing staffing pressures, Lam noted that the new facility will provide 2,400 beds under the government’s Ten-year Hospital Development Plan, representing an increase of about 20 percent compared to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He anticipated that operations will place greater emphasis on day-patient care, improving clinical efficiency while easing night-shift manpower constraints.