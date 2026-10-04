Cado Lee to carry Hong Kong flag at Asian Games closing ceremony

Rugby player Cado Lee will lead the Hong Kong delegation as the flag bearer at the closing ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games tonight at Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium.

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Hong Kong enjoyed a strong medal haul on Saturday, adding four gold, two silver, and two bronze.

The men’s rugby sevens team secured gold to complete a three-peat, while the women’s team won bronze. Tennis star Coleman Wong Chak-lam also delivered a historic first-ever gold for Hong Kong in the men’s singles event. He capped the day with the city’s haul of two gold, two silver and one bronze across the windsurfing and sailing competitions.

Hong Kong currently sits ninth overall, with 11 gold, 19 silver and 24 bronze medals. The tally sets new historic records for both gold medals and overall medals.

On the final day of competition, Hong Kong riders Jacqueline Lai Jing-man, Clarissa Lyra and Patrick Lam Lap-shun took part in the equestrian individual jumping event in the morning. Although they did not reach the podium, their efforts marked the conclusion of Team Hong Kong’s campaign at the Games.