New daily Hanoi-Hong Kong route takes off

Sun PhuQuoc Airways has launched a daily nonstop service between Hanoi and Hong Kong, adding a second link between the airline’s Vietnam network and the city.

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The new route began operations on September 30, with one round-trip flight a day. It follows the carrier’s existing service between Phu Quoc and Hong Kong.

Flight 9G530 departs Hanoi at 9.20am and arrives at Hong Kong International Airport at 12.05pm local time. The return flight, 9G531, leaves Hong Kong at 1.05pm and lands in Hanoi at 2pm local time.

The airline said the schedule is aimed at leisure and business travelers, as well as those visiting friends and relatives, studying or attending meetings and trade events.

The Hanoi-Hong Kong route is operated as a full-service flight, with 23kg of checked baggage and an inflight meal included. Passengers also have access to wireless inflight entertainment, while eligible international travelers can receive a complimentary 5GB eSIM under the airline’s “Touch Vietnam, Stay Connected” program.

The new service is Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ 11th international route. The carrier currently serves destinations including Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Seoul and Chengdu from Phu Quoc or Hanoi.

The airline plans to expand further by the end of 2026, with proposed routes to India, Russia, Kazakhstan and other Asian markets. It also expects its fleet to grow to 32 aircraft, including five Airbus A330 wide-body jets entering service progressively from September.

