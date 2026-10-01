Consumer Council receives 27 complaints after Hotstone Yoga's abrupt closure leaves hundreds footing the bill

The abrupt closure of Hong Kong yoga chain Hotstone, has left at least 600 members facing losses, with the Consumer Council receiving 27 complaints totaling more than HK$429,000.

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The company, which had six branches across the city, announced on Wednesday (Sep 30) that it was ceasing all operations, citing business conditions and other practical considerations.

In the notice, staff were told that the September wages and class fees would be paid as usual by the 5th of this month.

An email address was also provided for anyone with claims against the company to submit in writing.

Teachers told only hours before

Some instructors said they learned of the closure verbally only after finishing their classes that night, with the written notice arriving later.

Meanwhile, several members at the Kwun Tong branch reported that staff had been pushing renewals in the days — and even hours — before the closure.

They added that the staff use "limited-time offers" and "extra classes" to persuade them to prepay for renewals or buy large class packages.

Similarly, a member at the Causeway Bay branch said that even though her package runs until October with about 10 classes remaining, staff had been pressuring her since August to buy a new one.

She said she was blocked from leaving after class and pressured into buying a new 60-class package for HK$11,880 on September 3 — none of which she has attended.

It is understood that affected members have formed a group chat with more than 600 participants, some of whom say they have over 230 unused classes, with losses running into tens of thousands of dollars.

Consumer Council receives 27 complaints

In response to media inquiries, the Consumer Council said it had received 27 complaints as of 5pm, involving more than HK$429,000.

Customs said it had received reports and would take enforcement action if it found breaches of the Trade Descriptions Ordinance.

The Labour Department also expressed concern and urged affected employees to file a case.

Hotstone Yoga, which promoted infrared therapy and detox treatments for weight loss, introduced rock sauna yoga to Hong Kong in 2010. Its website and social media pages were cleared on Thursday (Oct 1).