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NEWS

Ceci Lee and Chloe Leung secure HK's third straight Madison silver at Asian Games

NEWS
53 mins ago
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Charging through the final sprint, Hong Kong cyclists Ceci Lee Sze-wing and Chloe Leung Wing-yee secured a third consecutive silver in the women's Madison at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Thursday.

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The Madison is a 30km relay race for teams of two, in which riders alternate between racing and resting, with points awarded every 10 laps and doubled on the final sprint.

Lee, who focuses on track cycling this year, partnered with Leung, fresh from a bronze-medal finish in the road cycling race event at the Games.

The duo finished in the top three in all 12 sprint laps, taking second in the final sprint to edge China by a point overall, finishing on 31 points.

Meanwhile, Japan took gold with 53 points, winning nine of the 12 sprints.

The pair's podium finish earned them a cash incentive of HK$1 million under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

The scheme awards HK$2 million, HK$1 million and HK$500,000 to the top three team finishes and HK$1 million, HK$500,000, and HK$250,000 to individual gold, silver and bronze medallists.

Ceci LeeChloe LeungMadisonsilverAsian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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