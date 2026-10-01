Morning Recap - October 1, 2026

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Nails scattered on Tsing Yi North Coastal Road puncture tyres of multiple vehicles

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Police are investigating a suspected criminal damage case after multiple vehicles had their tyres punctured by nails on Tsing Yi North Coastal Road on Wednesday night.

Australian man arrested in Jordan with imitation pistol

A 46-year-old Australian man was arrested in Jordan on Wednesday night after police received a report of a suspicious man possibly carrying a weapon near the junction of Temple Street and Sai Kung Street.

Father and son intervene in suspected theft in Sham Shui Po alley, both father and suspect injured

A man aged about 60 was arrested after a suspected theft in a back alley in Sham Shui Po early on Wednesday, with a father and the suspect both suffering minor injuries after the father and his son intervened.

Power outage hits multiple buildings in Mong Kok and Ho Man Tin, elderly man hospitalised

A power outage affected multiple buildings in Mong Kok and Ho Man Tin early on Thursday, with an elderly man hospitalised after his oxygen machine stopped working.

World/China News

Trump, AI CEOs sign voluntary safety pact, back data center expansion

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said tech executives agreed to establish voluntary standards for AI and reiterated his support for rapid expansion of data centers, as concerns mount over AI safety and the industry's growing footprint in communities.

Photo: Reuters

Google announces Gemini 4 flagship AI model after months of delays

Alphabet's Google on Wednesday announced a new top-tier artificial intelligence model to anchor its Gemini 4 generation of models in a fresh bid to catch up to rivals Anthropic and OpenAI in the AI race.

Nagoya Asian Games chief apologises for playing wrong anthem, transport and accommodation failures

The head of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games organising committee has publicly apologised to athletes and officials affected by a series of operational failures at the ongoing Games, including playing the wrong national anthem and transport and accommodation problems.

Burnham says UK should weigh post-Brexit EU options, including rejoining

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday Britain should consider options for its future relationship with the European Union, including rejoining the bloc, doubling down on his message that Brexit had "done more harm than good".

Photo: Reuters

Netherlands confirms first euthanasia of a child under 12 under expanded law

Dutch officials have confirmed that a child who was almost two years old became the first child under 12 to die by euthanasia under expanded regulations.

New York man killed after bag caught in subway doors, dragged onto tracks

A 57-year-old man died in Brooklyn on Monday after his bag became caught between the doors of a subway train, which dragged him onto the tracks.

China urges Japan to abide by Three Non-Nuclear Principles after defence chief's remarks

China's Foreign Ministry has called on the international community to urge Japan to abide by its Three Non-Nuclear Principles and fulfil its obligations under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, after Japan's defence chief said discussions on possessing nuclear weapons and nuclear submarines should be held "without taboo."

Photo: Reuters

Market

S&P 500 dips, Nasdaq higher after data shows moderate inflation rise

Nasdaq climbed on Wednesday and the S&P 500 dipped, but both indexes notched their second straight quarterly gains, as a softer-than-anticipated inflation reading cooled expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers would hike rates in October.

NWD posts $28.15bn loss, recurring profit returns for first time in 3 years

New World Development (0017) reported a loss of HK$28.149 billion for the year ended June 30, widened by nearly 73 per cent from a year earlier, mainly due to non-cash impairment losses and provisions related to the 11 SKIES project.

Sports

Ronaldo misses Portugal training after Jesus denies rift

Portugal coach Jorge Jesus denied on Wednesday that Cristiano Ronaldo had refused to train, although the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) confirmed the forward did not take part in the team's final session ahead of their Nations League match against Denmark.

Photo: AFP