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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Netherlands confirms first euthanasia of a child under 12 under expanded law

WORLD
30 mins ago
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Dutch officials have confirmed that a child who was almost two years old became the first child under 12 to die by euthanasia under expanded regulations.

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Health Minister Sophie Hermans disclosed in June that a child younger than 12 died by euthanasia at the end of 2025 after a severe illness. A national committee that reviews late-term abortions and medically assisted deaths involving children later confirmed the child was "almost 24 months" old.

The child was born at 26 weeks and developed serious health complications including extensive brain damage and severe infections that caused sepsis by four months old. By eight months, the child had been diagnosed with cerebral palsy and infantile spasms syndrome, also known as West syndrome.

The conditions led to a severe sleeping disorder, respiratory complications, coughing fits and a swallowing disorder. The review committee said there was "a complete lack of development or improvement" in the child's short life, and the parents and physician were convinced the child was suffering unbearably without prospect of improvement.

The parents chose euthanasia after considering the prognosis and treatment options. The committee determined the physician "had acted with due care."

The regulations were expanded in 2024 to include children younger than 12 who are terminally ill and suffering unbearably without prospect of improvement. The Netherlands legalised voluntary euthanasia in 2002, becoming the first country to do so.

euthanasia Netherlands child

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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