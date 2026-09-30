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NEWS

HKBA chairman leads delegation to London for legal year opening

NEWS
27 mins ago
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The chairman of the Hong Kong Bar Association (HKBA), Jose Antonio Maurellet SC, arrived in London on Wednesday morning to attend a series of events marking the Opening of the Legal Year of England and Wales. 

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The annual gathering has drawn more than 100 legal leaders from approximately 39 jurisdictions worldwide, representing major global organizations such as the International Bar Association, the Commonwealth Lawyers Association, and the International Union of Bar Associations. 

Maurellet aims to use the high-profile visit to highlight Hong Kong’s position as the sole common law jurisdiction within China and to brief international peers on the latest advancements in the city's legal landscape.

He emphasized that direct, face-to-face dialogue with the global legal community is the most powerful tool for fostering an accurate understanding of Hong Kong, particularly in promoting the independent operation of its courts.

Direct engagement with the common law world to highlight judicial strengths

This is the second consecutive year that Maurellet has been invited to attend the prestigious events in his capacity as bar chairman. 

He is joined in London by a delegation that includes Alexander Tang, the association's Deputy Honorary Secretary, and Bonnie Chiu, its Chief Executive Officer. 

Later in the day, Maurellet joined a closed-door roundtable discussion for bar leaders, focusing on actions legal professionals can take to uphold the rule of law. 

The session was followed by a formal dinner, providing further opportunities for the delegation to exchange views with international counterparts.

On Thursday, the delegation will participate in a seminar organized by the Hong Kong Association, titled with a focus on avoiding costly errors when doing business in Asia. Maurellet noted that international participants have shown strong interest in the regional expansion of Hong Kong legal practitioners, particularly in arbitration, mediation, and emerging business opportunities across the Greater Bay Area and the broader Asia-Pacific region. 

He intends to showcase how Hong Kong's legal framework acts as a vital superconnector bridging mainland China and the international legal sphere.

Inspiring the next generation of legal talent and attending historic ceremony

The bar association has also scheduled a talk on Saturday aimed at local university law students in the United Kingdom. The presentation will introduce students to Hong Kong's common law framework, the independence of its judiciary, and the structure of the city's split legal profession. It will also outline the entry requirements and career prospects for aspiring barristers.

The visit will culminate on Thursday when Maurellet, Tang, and Chiu attend the traditional Opening of the Legal Year ceremony at Westminster Abbey. 

This long-established annual event, held at the turn of October, is a major highlight for the international legal community, where leaders from various common law jurisdictions gather in traditional robes and wigs to mark the start of the judicial calendar.

HKBALondonlegal year

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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