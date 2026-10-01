Nails scattered on Tsing Yi North Coastal Road puncture tyres of multiple vehicles

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2 arrested over paint attacks on restaurants in Hung Hom and Kwun Tong
18-09-2026 05:57 HKT
Watch shop splashed with red paint in Mong Kok
24-08-2026 04:48 HKT
11 grave urns vandalized at Chi Ma Wan on Lantau Island
22-12-2025 23:20 HKT
70-year-old woman arrested for tearing down election posters
19-11-2025 03:04 HKT
Election posters torn on Connaught Road West footbridge
18-11-2025 15:09 HKT
Two Pakistani teens arrested for vandalizing kitchen tiles in On Yam Estate
15-10-2025 00:48 HKT