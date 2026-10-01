Nails scattered on Tsing Yi North Coastal Road puncture tyres of multiple vehicles

Police are investigating a suspected criminal damage case after multiple vehicles had their tyres punctured by nails on Tsing Yi North Coastal Road on Wednesday night.

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From around 8pm, several vehicles travelling towards Lantau had their tyres pierced. Police received a report at 8.29pm and found 16 nails at the scene. The case has been classified as criminal damage. No arrests have been made.

Photos circulating online showed people picking up nails from the road surface. One image showed a taxi with a punctured tyre.