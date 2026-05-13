62-year-old woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband at Sheung Shui estate

A 67-year-old man was stabbed in the abdomen at Sheung Shui's Cheung Wah Estate on Wednesday evening, with his 62-year-old ex-wife arrested on suspicion of wounding, police said.

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Police received a report from a passer-by around 5.58pm that a man was bleeding on a footbridge at the estate. The man, surnamed Wu, was taken conscious to Prince of Wales Hospital for treatment.

Officers later arrested a woman surnamed Lau at a flat in Cheung Lok House. Initial investigations suggest the pair had argued over relationship issues and trivial matters before the woman allegedly attacked the man with a fruit knife and fled the scene.

The woman is being detained for investigation. The case is being handled by the Tai Po district criminal investigation team.