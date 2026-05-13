62-year-old woman arrested for stabbing ex-husband at Sheung Shui estate

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Man stabbed in arm while waiting for friend in Tuen Mun, attacker flees
13-05-2026 01:28 HKT
Sheung Shui traffic gridlock sparks chaos after evening accidents
06-02-2026 01:40 HKT
Prices for Cloudview in Sheung Shui to be unveiled after Spring Festival
27-01-2026 16:45 HKT
Mainland visitor charged after knife attack on police in Sheung Shui shop
07-01-2026 18:07 HKT
Customs bust remote container hut cigarette stash in Sheung Shui, arrest 3
07-01-2026 02:30 HKT
Sheung Shui fruit shop thwarts theft with 'rigged' money bucket
31-12-2025 04:16 HKT
Water supply restored to Sheung Shui estate after pipe repair
22-12-2025 05:16 HKT
Police bust illegal gambling den in Sheung Shui, arrest 9
12-11-2025 01:58 HKT
ImmD crackdown targets moonlighting domestic helpers arresting 17
19-05-2026 17:52 HKT
University student, 23, killed in school bus crash in Kowloon City
20-05-2026 00:39 HKT