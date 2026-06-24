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NEWS

HK-born adult star Erena So's ads on offshore gambling site removed

NEWS
5 hours ago
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Hong Kong-born adult video actress Erena So Hoi-lam has sparked controversy after being named "ambassador" for an offshore gambling site during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. The move comes as Hong Kong police intensify cross-departmental operations against illegal bookmaking syndicates. Following a report by Sing Tao Probe of Sing Tao Daily, a sister publication of The Standard, the promotional videos and photos featuring So have since been removed from the site.

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In a promotional video uploaded to social platforms since last Friday (June 19), So appears in glamorous attire alongside luxury cars, announcing her role as one of the site's ambassadors for 2026-27. 

According to the report from Sing Tao Probe, the site was legally registered in Malaysia but is considered illegal in Hong Kong. A large banner of So was also found on the gambling site, alongside several gambling options – including online casinos, slot machines, e-sports, and other forms of gambling.

Solicitor Tso Hei-sing said that since the promotional work is in a gray area, it depends on key factors such as whether the content introduces gambling products, deposit methods, gambling categories, and the location where the promotional video was filmed.

Sing Tao has reached out to So for comment.

Seven women, including influencer, were arrested for using online platforms to promote overseas gambling in the last World Cup

While some sites claim to be legally registered overseas, a police spokesman clarified that any form of gambling activities including soliciting, receiving or settling of bets are illegal except for the officially authorized horse racing, football betting and the Mark Six lottery, licensed premises such as mahjong parlours, and social gambling that is exempted under the legislation.

Anticipating a rise in illegal gambling activities during the World Cup, police deployed 600 officers in raids across Hong Kong, resulting in 150 arrests and the dismantling of illegal gambling syndicates. The crackdown echoes a similar operation in the last World Cup, when seven women, including influencer Chantale Belle, were arrested for using online platforms to promote overseas gambling. 

Under current law, anyone placing a bet with an unlicensed bookmaker carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a HK$50,000 fine, whereas illegal bookmakers can face up to seven years in prison and a HK$5 million fine upon conviction.

To step up efforts in illegal betting activities, police will also request social media platforms to remove illegal gambling advertisements.

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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