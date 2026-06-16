Police bust $320m World Cup gambling syndicate, arrest 150

The Organized Crime and Triad Bureau (OCTB) has arrested 150 individuals during a three-day operation targeting illegal gambling, which intercepted HK$320 million in betting proceeds

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Deploying 600 officers from June 12 to 14, the operation raided eight industrial units across Kwai Chung, Tsing Yi, Sha Tin, Kwun Tong, and Kowloon City.

During the raids, officers dismantled four gambling payment processing centers, three promotional and administrative hubs, and one venue used to recruit bettors and collect "dummy accounts."

Authorities also seized HK$1 million in cash, HK$4 million worth of valuables, and a large cache of computers and mobile phones.

The arrestees, aged between 18 and 75, include syndicate ringleaders, center staff, dummy account holders, and online bettors; eighteen of them have known triad backgrounds

24-hour operations in industrial buildings

Following investigations, it is understood that the syndicate operated 24-hour centers in the industrial buildings, utilizing dummy bank accounts to process HK$320 million in betting proceeds since July last year.

The eight targeted sites reportedly offered a wide range of wagering options—including casino games, football, horse racing, and other sports—all tailored toward Hong Kong gamblers.

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Digital shift with illegal gambling activities

According to Chief Inspector Wong Yu-fai of the OCTB, most illegal gambling activities in Hong Kong have transitioned online, with local syndicates acting as agents for overseas betting platforms

Offering discounts, credit betting, and customer services to open accounts for bettors on multiple platforms, the syndicate profits as bettors place bets or top up their accounts.

To expand their network of dummy accounts, syndicates recruit indebted gamblers or those seeking quick cash — often from illegal gambling venues — to become account holders, Wong added.

With the city under World Cup fever, the authorities warned against any form of illegal gambling activity, stressing that continued enforcement—in four directions: promotion, education, intelligence, and enforcement—will be in place.

Under the Gambling Ordinance, only regulated horse racing, football betting, Mark Six lotteries, and licensed gambling venues are legal in the city.

Notably, placing a bet with an unlicensed bookmaker carries a maximum penalty of nine months in jail and a HK$50,000 fine, whereas illegal bookmakers can face up to seven years in prison and a HK$5 million fine upon conviction.