Chu Chun-kwok's daughter recalls drawing to comfort her mother at age 8

Constable Chu Chun-kwok's daughter, Michelle, who was eight when her father was attacked, has spoken of her childhood memories in a radio interview last year, recalling how she drew a picture to comfort her crying mother.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Chu was attacked on July 19, 2005, while on duty in Cheung Sha Wan. He was left paralysed after suffering severe brain damage from blood loss and died on September 16 this year at the age of 52.

Michelle, now 29, recalled being at her grandmother's home during the summer holidays when the family received a phone call and rushed to the hospital. She insisted on going along. At the emergency room, she saw many reporters and her mother crying, with a policewoman by her side. She sat next to her mother to wait for her father.

She said she did not fully understand what had happened. Her life did not stop completely, but from then on, after school she would go to the hospital to do her homework and keep her father company, a routine that continued for years.

One of her most vivid memories was seeing her mother crying alone in a room shortly after the incident. Not knowing what to do, she drew a picture and gave it to her mother, telling her not to cry. After that, she rarely saw her mother cry again. Her mother taught her that time would pass regardless of whether one was happy or sad, so it was better to choose happiness.

As she grew older, Michelle faced questions from classmates about why teachers seemed to give her special attention. Her mother told her she did not need to explain herself to others, saying that people who truly knew her would not attack her. Michelle said she held on to the belief that "the truth will prevail."

At 18 or 19, she left Hong Kong to study in Australia. She first studied product design in Sydney, then completed a master's degree in graphic design in Melbourne, and stayed to work. She had wanted to be a police officer like her father when she was young but later realised her personality was not suited to the job.

Michelle said she believed her father could hear her. While he usually showed no reaction when others spoke to him, he would sometimes make sounds or shed tears when she shared her stories or cried. She joked that perhaps it was because she was her father's "past-life lover."

She remembered simple family moments, such as going out for sushi in Sha Tin during holidays. She also thanked the two passers-by who performed CPR on her father after the attack, saying they gave her family 21 more years with him. If she could tell her father one thing, she said: "I am so proud of him."