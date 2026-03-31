logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Attacker in 2005 police stabbing released after 5 years 9 months, later declared bankrupt

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

The attacker who slashed police constable Chu Chun-kwok's neck in 2005, leaving him paralysed for over two decades, was released on parole after serving about five years and nine months, and was later declared bankrupt, with both Chu's family and the Department of Justice dropping compensation claims against him.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Liu Chi-yung, then 23, attacked Chu on the morning of July 19, 2005, while Chu was on solo patrol outside the Po On Road Municipal Services Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Liu suddenly drew a fruit knife and slashed Chu's left neck, severing an artery, before fleeing. Chu gave chase for about 50 metres before collapsing from blood loss.

Liu surrendered to police at Prince Edward MTR station that afternoon. He was convicted in April 2006 of possessing an offensive weapon and wounding to resist arrest, and sentenced to six years. The Department of Justice successfully applied for a sentence review, and the Court of Appeal increased it to 10 years in January 2007.

+1

Liu was released in April 2011 under the Correctional Services Department's supervisory release scheme. He later worked at a pet shop.

Chu's wife filed a civil claim in 2008 against Liu and the Secretary for Justice, alleging negligence in the police force's arrangements for solo patrols. The case was settled in 2016 after eight years of litigation, with the settlement amount kept confidential. As Liu had been declared bankrupt, Chu's family and the Department of Justice both decided not to pursue compensation from him.

Chu died on Wednesday at the age of 52 from organ failure, after battling his injuries for 21 years.

Chu Chun-kwok Liu Chi-yung compensation

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Manchester United legend Bobby Charlton visited Chu Chun-kwok in Guangzhou. File Photo
21-year bedside vigil: how stabbings, sacrifice and devotion redefined Chu Chun-kwok's family
NEWS
37 mins ago
Officer injured in 2005 knife attack dies after over 20 years paralysed
NEWS
5 hours ago
Real Madrid fans awarded $4,400 each after 15-month legal battle over cancelled meet-and-greet
NEWS
31-03-2026 04:47 HKT
Beijing tour agency to pay 350,000 yuan after elderly tourist dies on pre-dawn itinerary
CHINA
26-01-2026 03:39 HKT
Lee Yuan Siong. SING TAO.
Hong Kong's highest-paid earn 2,400 times city's median wage
NEWS
14-07-2025 17:56 HKT
NBA legend Allen Iverson visits Happy Valley Racecourse, meets jockeys
NEWS
23 mins ago
Man trapped in ship cabin crevice in Tuen Mun for nearly two hours, rescued unconscious
NEWS
1 hour ago
Customs seizes $1.45m in drugs at HK airport, 2 mainland passengers arrested
NEWS
3 hours ago
Liaison Office: HK's first five-year plan a milestone for 'one country, two systems'
NEWS
3 hours ago
Photo: FB
Water main bursts in Fanling, muddy water floods roads and disrupts supply to Cheung Wah Estate
NEWS
3 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
23 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.