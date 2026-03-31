Attacker in 2005 police stabbing released after 5 years 9 months, later declared bankrupt

The attacker who slashed police constable Chu Chun-kwok's neck in 2005, leaving him paralysed for over two decades, was released on parole after serving about five years and nine months, and was later declared bankrupt, with both Chu's family and the Department of Justice dropping compensation claims against him.

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Liu Chi-yung, then 23, attacked Chu on the morning of July 19, 2005, while Chu was on solo patrol outside the Po On Road Municipal Services Building in Cheung Sha Wan. Liu suddenly drew a fruit knife and slashed Chu's left neck, severing an artery, before fleeing. Chu gave chase for about 50 metres before collapsing from blood loss.

Liu surrendered to police at Prince Edward MTR station that afternoon. He was convicted in April 2006 of possessing an offensive weapon and wounding to resist arrest, and sentenced to six years. The Department of Justice successfully applied for a sentence review, and the Court of Appeal increased it to 10 years in January 2007.

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Liu was released in April 2011 under the Correctional Services Department's supervisory release scheme. He later worked at a pet shop.

Chu's wife filed a civil claim in 2008 against Liu and the Secretary for Justice, alleging negligence in the police force's arrangements for solo patrols. The case was settled in 2016 after eight years of litigation, with the settlement amount kept confidential. As Liu had been declared bankrupt, Chu's family and the Department of Justice both decided not to pursue compensation from him.

Chu died on Wednesday at the age of 52 from organ failure, after battling his injuries for 21 years.