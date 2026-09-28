Fire breaks out at YouTube channel JFFT studio in Tsuen Wan industrial building

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon inside an industrial building unit in Tsuen Wan, which serves as the studio for the popular local YouTube channel JFFT.

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Emergency personnel evacuated approximately 20 people from the premises, and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control without any injuries reported.

The incident occurred shortly after 1pm today in an industrial building located at 84 to 92 Chai Wan Kok Street.

Firefighters arrived swiftly on the scene, mobilizing a water jet and deploying a breathing apparatus team to contain and extinguish the flames.

A preliminary investigation indicated that an electrical short circuit likely ignited the fire, and authorities found no suspicious circumstances surrounding the event.

Upon detecting smoke and flames originating from the unit, building occupants promptly alerted emergency services.

Responding crews contained the fire within a short period, preventing it from spreading to neighboring workshops and offices across the multi-story structure.

Around 20 individuals self-evacuated or were assisted out of the building to safety on the street below.

Paramedics were on standby, but no medical treatment or hospital transfers were required as all occupants escaped unharmed.

The unit was subsequently identified as the production headquarters of JFFT, a well-known Hong Kong digital creator collective known for its livestreaming and entertainment content.

The channel has amassed a large and dedicated local following across various social media platforms.

Following the incident, the group took to social media to update their audience through an Instagram story, assuring followers that the situation had been properly managed and expressing deep gratitude to the responding firefighters for their rapid assistance.

The creators added a lighthearted note emphasizing that personal safety remains paramount, humorously referencing pop culture and their own running jokes to alleviate fan concerns after the close call.