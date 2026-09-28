logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Fire breaks out at YouTube channel JFFT studio in Tsuen Wan industrial building

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

A fire broke out on Monday afternoon inside an industrial building unit in Tsuen Wan, which serves as the studio for the popular local YouTube channel JFFT. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Emergency personnel evacuated approximately 20 people from the premises, and firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control without any injuries reported.

The incident occurred shortly after 1pm today in an industrial building located at 84 to 92 Chai Wan Kok Street. 

Firefighters arrived swiftly on the scene, mobilizing a water jet and deploying a breathing apparatus team to contain and extinguish the flames. 

A preliminary investigation indicated that an electrical short circuit likely ignited the fire, and authorities found no suspicious circumstances surrounding the event.

Upon detecting smoke and flames originating from the unit, building occupants promptly alerted emergency services. 

Responding crews contained the fire within a short period, preventing it from spreading to neighboring workshops and offices across the multi-story structure.

Around 20 individuals self-evacuated or were assisted out of the building to safety on the street below. 

Paramedics were on standby, but no medical treatment or hospital transfers were required as all occupants escaped unharmed.

The unit was subsequently identified as the production headquarters of JFFT, a well-known Hong Kong digital creator collective known for its livestreaming and entertainment content. 

The channel has amassed a large and dedicated local following across various social media platforms.

Following the incident, the group took to social media to update their audience through an Instagram story, assuring followers that the situation had been properly managed and expressing deep gratitude to the responding firefighters for their rapid assistance. 

The creators added a lighthearted note emphasizing that personal safety remains paramount, humorously referencing pop culture and their own running jokes to alleviate fan concerns after the close call.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(File Photo)
HK plans to expand Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter shared waters to boost water sports
NEWS
1 hour ago
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
3 hours ago
File Photo
Po Pin Chau trail may see reservation deposits after surge in no-shows
NEWS
4 hours ago
(From left) Phanupong Boonmuang, Race Director of the 37th Bangkok Marathon/Microphone co.,Ltd, Lt. Gen. Sumphun Youngpakoon, President of The National Jogging Association of Thailand, and CSTS Enterprises representatives at the official launch of the 37th Bangkok Marathon in Bangkok.
Bangkok Marathon eyes global runners with CSTS partnership
NEWS
4 hours ago
Jury discharged in Abby Choi murder trial after juror withdraws on health grounds
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK add second esports medal with Honor of Kings bronze at Asian Games
NEWS
4 hours ago
New Hongkong Post chief Donald Ng vows to ensure safety for frontline staff
NEWS
5 hours ago
Cathay extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspension until end of January
NEWS
5 hours ago
File Photo
MTR to boost National Day services with 13 extra pairs of high-speed trains daily
NEWS
5 hours ago
source: online
17 injured as minibus crashes into construction vehicle on Fanling Highway
NEWS
5 hours ago
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
15 hours ago
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
27-09-2026 14:24 HKT
Apprentice Nichola Yuen reduced her claim down to seven pounds thanks for a treble at Sha Ti on Sunday. Sing Tao.
'Sorry, not sorry’: Nichola Yuen beats Purton again to reach 20 Hong Kong wins
HONG KONG RACING
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.