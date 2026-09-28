HK plans to expand Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter shared waters to boost water sports

The government plans to double the width of the shared water recreation zone at Kwun Tong Typhoon Shelter to 200 meters by 1,000 meters during non-typhoon periods, paving the way to host next year's World Dragon Boat Racing Championships.

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According to the Marine Department, the project will reorganize vessel moorings and should take effect by the end of this year following district consultations.

Covering about 33.8 hectares, the shelter accommodates roughly 350 vessels while hosting community water sports.

Authorities previously widened the navigational channel along the Kwun Tong Promenade to 100 meters in 2018.

Officials now plan to revise operational guidelines to accommodate larger events, with consultations scheduled for the Kwun Tong District Council in the fourth quarter.

Meeting international standards for dragon boat racing

Under the plan, the enlarged shared zone off the promenade will satisfy venue requirements for major international competitions.

Local vessels may transit the corridor but cannot anchor, moor, or secure themselves during activities. When tropical cyclone warnings are hoisted, the area will immediately revert to its primary statutory function as a safe haven for boats.

The reconfiguration also aims to enhance maritime order. Berths currently in the center of the shelter will shift toward the Kai Tak shoreline into five private mooring zones.

This realignment is expected to deter illicit syndicates that reportedly collect unauthorized rents and transit fees from moored vessels, establishing more transparent public oversight.

Maritime sector highlights safety and course concerns

The proposed layout has raised concerns among maritime and sports representatives regarding potential navigational hazards.

Tommy Ho Wai-lok, chairman of the Hong Kong Yachting Association, cautioned that athletes based at the Jockey Club Kai Tak Water Sports Centre might need to cross active anchorages to access the Kwun Tong course.

He suggested placing berths near the shelter entrance and reserving inner waters for water sports to keep vessels and paddlers separated.

Hong Kong Water Sports Council vice chairman Johnnie Chan Chi-kau noted that organizers urgently need course specifications ahead of the world championships, suggesting shared waters should also be designated along the Kai Tak shore.

Lawmaker Hung Kam-in stressed that athlete safety requires generous buffer zones from motorized vessels, proposing the nearby Kai Tak approach channel as an alternative course and recommending private tender management for the shelter.

The Marine Department stated that it is fine-tuning the proposal based on stakeholder feedback before conducting broader district consultations later this year.