Po Pin Chau trail may see reservation deposits after surge in no-shows

Reservation deposits may soon be introduced at the High Island Geo Trail - Po Pin Chau section in Sai Kung, following revelations that over half of the reserved visitor slots went unused during the recent three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday.

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The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department reported that daily bookings for the trail averaged 2,360, but only about 1,170 people actually visited each day.

Lawmaker Christine Fong Kwok-shan, speaking in a television interview on Monday, acknowledged that crowd control measures were effective but expressed concern about the high number of no-shows. She suggested that the booking system be updated in real time and that a deposit scheme be implemented, referencing entry fees of HK$80 to HK$100 at mainland geoparks as a possible model.

Fong also proposed higher charges for popular morning slots, estimating that a deposit scheme could generate at least HK$30 million annually for the city while supporting conservation efforts at the world-class natural attraction.

To address overcrowding, she recommended that authorities consider limiting the amount of time visitors can spend taking photos at viewing platforms.

In response to recent suspected heatstroke incidents, Fong called for additional water dispensers and wider road access along the trail.