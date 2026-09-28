logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Bangkok Marathon eyes global runners with CSTS partnership

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
(From left) Phanupong Boonmuang, Race Director of the 37th Bangkok Marathon/Microphone co.,Ltd, Lt. Gen. Sumphun Youngpakoon, President of The National Jogging Association of Thailand, and CSTS Enterprises representatives at the official launch of the 37th Bangkok Marathon in Bangkok.
(From left) Phanupong Boonmuang, Race Director of the 37th Bangkok Marathon/Microphone co.,Ltd, Lt. Gen. Sumphun Youngpakoon, President of The National Jogging Association of Thailand, and CSTS Enterprises representatives at the official launch of the 37th Bangkok Marathon in Bangkok.

CSTS Enterprises has been appointed global expansion partner for the 37th Bangkok Marathon, aiming to attract more international runners to the Thai capital's signature midnight race and promote sports tourism.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The event will take place on January 10, 2027, under the theme "Run the Legacy of Bangkok," offering participants a chance to explore the city's cultural heritage and landmarks while running through its streets after dark. 

As the marathon's first dedicated global expansion partner, CSTS will work with the Jogging Association of Thailand to raise the event's international profile, attract overseas participants and develop sponsorship and commercial partnerships in key markets.

The partnership will draw on CSTS' experience in sports hospitality, travel, media and marketing to promote the marathon as a destination race combining sport, culture and tourism.

"Destination marathons are increasingly attracting runners seeking unique experiences that combine sport, culture and travel," said Winnie Chan, general manager of integrated marketing at CSTS Enterprises.

She said the company hoped to use its expertise across sports, entertainment and marketing to broaden the event's international reach.

CSTS representatives at the official launch of the 37th Bangkok Marathon in Bangkok.
CSTS representatives at the official launch of the 37th Bangkok Marathon in Bangkok.

Carlos Pulido, regional director of sports at CSTS Enterprises, said the partnership would help introduce the race to a wider international audience and encourage more runners to take part in its 37th edition.

The marathon will feature four race distances, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer run and 5-kilometer run, with routes starting near Bangkok's Grand Palace. 

The appointment adds to CSTS' international sports portfolio. The company was named the sole sales agent for official hospitality packages for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Greater China and UEFA Euro 2028 in Greater China, Singapore and South Korea.

Through its latest partnership, CSTS aims to bring more international runners to Bangkok while creating opportunities for brands and tourism partners to connect with the event.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
$14,000 worth of copper components stolen from abandoned water treatment plant
NEWS
36 mins ago
File Photo
Po Pin Chau trail may see reservation deposits after surge in no-shows
NEWS
1 hour ago
Jury discharged in Abby Choi murder trial after juror withdraws on health grounds
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK add second esports medal with Honor of Kings bronze at Asian Games
NEWS
2 hours ago
New Hongkong Post chief Donald Ng vows to ensure safety for frontline staff
NEWS
2 hours ago
Cathay extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspension until end of January
NEWS
2 hours ago
File Photo
MTR to boost National Day services with 13 extra pairs of high-speed trains daily
NEWS
3 hours ago
source: online
17 injured as minibus crashes into construction vehicle on Fanling Highway
NEWS
3 hours ago
Full local pulping begins in HK with expanded paper recycling
NEWS
4 hours ago
Gym spy camera suspect identified as construction foreman
NEWS
4 hours ago
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
13 hours ago
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
27-09-2026 14:24 HKT
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
26-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.