Bangkok Marathon eyes global runners with CSTS partnership

CSTS Enterprises has been appointed global expansion partner for the 37th Bangkok Marathon, aiming to attract more international runners to the Thai capital's signature midnight race and promote sports tourism.

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The event will take place on January 10, 2027, under the theme "Run the Legacy of Bangkok," offering participants a chance to explore the city's cultural heritage and landmarks while running through its streets after dark.

As the marathon's first dedicated global expansion partner, CSTS will work with the Jogging Association of Thailand to raise the event's international profile, attract overseas participants and develop sponsorship and commercial partnerships in key markets.

The partnership will draw on CSTS' experience in sports hospitality, travel, media and marketing to promote the marathon as a destination race combining sport, culture and tourism.

"Destination marathons are increasingly attracting runners seeking unique experiences that combine sport, culture and travel," said Winnie Chan, general manager of integrated marketing at CSTS Enterprises.

She said the company hoped to use its expertise across sports, entertainment and marketing to broaden the event's international reach.

CSTS representatives at the official launch of the 37th Bangkok Marathon in Bangkok.

Carlos Pulido, regional director of sports at CSTS Enterprises, said the partnership would help introduce the race to a wider international audience and encourage more runners to take part in its 37th edition.

The marathon will feature four race distances, including a full marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometer run and 5-kilometer run, with routes starting near Bangkok's Grand Palace.

The appointment adds to CSTS' international sports portfolio. The company was named the sole sales agent for official hospitality packages for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Greater China and UEFA Euro 2028 in Greater China, Singapore and South Korea.

Through its latest partnership, CSTS aims to bring more international runners to Bangkok while creating opportunities for brands and tourism partners to connect with the event.