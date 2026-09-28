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NEWS

Jury discharged in Abby Choi murder trial after juror withdraws on health grounds

NEWS
2 hours ago
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The High Court on Monday discharged the nine-member jury in the murder trial of Hong Kong socialite Abby Choi Tin-fung after one juror requested to withdraw on health grounds, with a new jury to be selected on Wednesday. 

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The jury, comprising seven men and two women, was selected last Thursday. The prosecution had been scheduled to deliver its opening statement on Monday.

Deputy Judge Brian Keith told the court that a juror had raised health concerns last week, fearing that the stress of taking part in the trial could worsen an existing medical condition.

The judge said the trial could proceed with the remaining eight jurors but decided against the arrangement as the prosecution had yet to deliver its opening statement or present evidence.

He also explained that the court could not simply select a replacement juror, as all members of the jury must be drawn from the same panel. 

The judge subsequently discharged the entire jury and adjourned the case until Wednesday, September 30, when nine new jurors will be selected.

Choi's former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his older brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit and their father Kwong Kau are jointly charged with murder and preventing the lawful burial of a body.

The prosecution alleges that the three murdered Choi in Lung Mei Village, Tai Po, on February 21, 2023, before preventing the lawful burial of her remains. 
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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