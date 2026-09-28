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HONG KONG
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NEWS

New Hongkong Post chief Donald Ng vows to ensure safety for frontline staff

NEWS
11 mins ago
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Hong Kong’s new Postmaster General, Donald Ng Man-kit, officially took office on Monday with a pledge to strengthen safety measures for frontline postal workers. 

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Ng, who succeeds Leonia Tai Shuk-yiu, told Sing Tao Daily — The Standard's sister publication — that he was honored to assume the post and committed to delivering quality service. 

Addressing recent public concerns over frontline postal workers in remote areas, he confirmed that the department was fully aware of the situation and had provided targeted training for handling emergencies. 

He stressed that Hongkong Post would coordinate with relevant departments to assess whether preventive measures required further enhancement, adding that it would explore all feasible means to safeguard frontline staff. 

On employment terms and staffing, Ng acknowledged sustained operating losses in recent years amid intensifying e-commerce competition. He said the department was coordinating closely with relevant policy bureaux to conduct a comprehensive review of its future operating model. 

Ng reiterated that the department would keep staffing flexible to support long-term business development, stressing that frontline staff welfare would be factored into any operational changes.

Hongkong PostDonald Ng Man-kit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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