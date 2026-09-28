logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

17 injured as minibus crashes into construction vehicle on Fanling Highway

NEWS
43 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
source: online
source: online

At least 17 people were injured after a green minibus crashed into a construction vehicle on Fanling Highway in Sheung Shui on Monday morning (Sep 28).

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The accident happened at around 8.53am as the minibus was travelling towards Kowloon near Choi Yuen Estate.

The minibus then crashed into a road divider, shattering its windscreen and dislodging its bumper.

The 78-year-old minibus driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was rescued by firefighters.

Sixteen passengers, including 12 men and four women, sustained minor injuries. They were taken to North District Hospital and Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
New Hongkong Post chief Donald Ng vows to ensure safety for frontline staff
NEWS
9 mins ago
Full local pulping begins in HK with expanded paper recycling
NEWS
1 hour ago
Gym spy camera suspect identified as construction foreman
NEWS
2 hours ago
Mid-Autumn events boost HK tourism ahead of Golden Week
NEWS
2 hours ago
HK faces week of extreme heat with temperatures soaring to 34 degrees
NEWS
10 hours ago
File Photo
Po Pin Chau trail sees surge in visitors, AFCD prepares for National Day Golden Week
NEWS
15 hours ago
Night Recap - September 27, 2026
NEWS
16 hours ago
Two hikers fall ill with suspected heatstroke at Po Pin Chau
NEWS
18 hours ago
Greater Bay Airlines spreads wings to Indonesia with four weekly flights to Surabaya
NEWS
18 hours ago
Victoria Park Centre Court set for transformation into 10,000-seat arena as construction timetable unveiled
NEWS
18 hours ago
source: Mainland Chinese media
21-year-old HK woman draws attention as only female tiling contestant at WorldSkills
NEWS
23 hours ago
Teenage delivery courier sweeps McDonald's counter in fury after alleged dispute with staff in Ma On Shan
NEWS
26-09-2026 18:02 HKT
Mainland tourists flock to Hong Kong via high-speed rail for Golden Week holidays
NEWS
26-09-2026 20:16 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.