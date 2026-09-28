17 injured as minibus crashes into construction vehicle on Fanling Highway

At least 17 people were injured after a green minibus crashed into a construction vehicle on Fanling Highway in Sheung Shui on Monday morning (Sep 28).

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The accident happened at around 8.53am as the minibus was travelling towards Kowloon near Choi Yuen Estate.

The minibus then crashed into a road divider, shattering its windscreen and dislodging its bumper.

The 78-year-old minibus driver was trapped inside the vehicle and was rescued by firefighters.

Sixteen passengers, including 12 men and four women, sustained minor injuries. They were taken to North District Hospital and Alice Ho Miu Ling Nethersole Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.