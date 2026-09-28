Cathay extends Dubai, Riyadh flight suspension until end of January

Cathay Pacific has extended the suspension of its passenger flights to Dubai and Riyadh until January 31, 2027, amid the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

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The Hong Kong flag carrier announced on Monday that services to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia would remain suspended for another two months, having previously been scheduled to resume after November 30.

Affected passengers will be offered flexible ticketing arrangements, including rebooking, rerouting or refunds.

Cathay said it would continue to review the resumption of freighter services to both cities while closely monitoring developments in the Middle East.

