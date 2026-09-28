Gym spy camera suspect identified as construction foreman

Police have arrested a 34-year-old construction foreman for voyeurism in connection with hidden pinhole cameras at a 24/7 Fitness branch in Sha Tin, recovering multiple illicit video clips from the seized devices.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Officers raided the suspect's home in Sha Tin Wai on Sunday, seizing two desktop computers and a laptop. Forensic examinations of the three confiscated pinhole cameras recovered several video clips recorded between September 24 and 25.

The arrest follows an investigation launched on Saturday, when a female staff member at the Lek Yuen Street outlet discovered spy cameras hidden in three changing rooms. Police subsequently identified and detained the suspect in Sha Tin.

In a statement, 24/7 Fitness thanked police for their swift response and promised full cooperation with the ongoing investigation. The gym chain said it tolerates no privacy violations, confirming it immediately suspended the suspect's membership and provided all requested information to officers.

Apologizing to affected members, the company announced new operational protocols, including enhanced inspections across all branches and the deployment of technological tools to scan hidden areas in changing rooms, bathrooms, and toilets.