Full local pulping begins in HK with expanded paper recycling

Hong Kong will expand its recyclable waste paper types to paper bags, packaging boxes, and wrapping paper starting Thursday as the city transitions to full local pulping, the Environmental Protection Department said.

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The expansion broadens the collection scope beyond traditional categories, which were limited to cardboard, newspapers, and office paper. Local processing will eliminate reliance on waste paper exports, marking an upgrade in local resource recovery aligned with Hong Kong's first five-year plan for waste reduction and management.

Speaking on a radio program on Monday, Assistant Director of Environmental Protection Steve Wong Chi-wah said a modern paper pulping facility at EcoPark in Tuen Mun began operating in July and has been ramping up capacity. The market has adapted well, with daily collection hitting a record high of 1,608 tonnes this month, four percent higher than last year's daily average.

Under the Waste Paper Pulping and Export Services contract, facility operators must purchase waste paper from collectors and recyclers at or above designated procurement prices. The rate was raised from HK$1,200 per tonne in July to more than HK$1,290 per tonne currently.

To safeguard frontline waste collectors, the contract sets a guaranteed minimum purchase price of HK$0.65 per kilogram.

Wong urged the public to drop off recyclable paper at Green@Community outlets or residential recycling bins, adding that frontline collectors could deliver paper to collection points provided all materials remain dry.