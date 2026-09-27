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Greater Bay Airlines spreads wings to Indonesia with four weekly flights to Surabaya

NEWS
42 mins ago
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Greater Bay Airlines has launched direct flights between Hong Kong and Surabaya, Indonesia, with four weekly direct services now linking the two locations. 

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The first Greater Bay Airlines (GBA) flight to Indonesia lifted off last Friday (Sep 25), and an inaugural ceremony was held at Terminal 2 of Hong Kong International Airport on the launch day, attended by lawmaker Perry Yiu Pak-leung, Vivian Kong Man-wai and the acting consul-general of Indonesia in Hong Kong and Macau, Baskara Pradipta. 

A welcome event also took place at Surabaya's Juanda International Airport upon the flight's arrival.

Hou Wei, Greater Bay Airlines’ vice-chairman and chief executive, said the airline's network now covered more than 20 scheduled and seasonal routes across Asia and mainland China, and pledged to keep exploring new destinations to meet market demand. 

The new service now operates four times weekly, running every Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Surabaya is the second-largest city in Indonesia and the capital of East Java Province. As a major port and commercial center, it attracts business and leisure travelers with its well-developed transport links, architecture, cuisine and shopping attractions.

Greater Bay AirlinesSurabaya

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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