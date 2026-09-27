Night Recap - September 27, 2026

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Victoria Park Centre Court set for transformation into 10,000-seat arena as construction timetable unveiled

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The Victoria Park Centre Court and its ancillary facilities will be redeveloped into an all‑weather, multi‑purpose venue with capacity expected to expand to 10,000 seats for major international events, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Sunday.

HK to launch $10b tech fund by year-end to drive innovation: Sun Dong

Hong Kong will launch a HK$10 billion Innovation and Technology Industry-Oriented Fund (ITIF) by the end of the year, with fundraising for sub-funds underway, said Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry Sun Dong.

HK takes gold and silver in squash mixed doubles at Asian Games

Hong Kong swept both gold and silver medals in the squash mixed doubles final at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games on Sunday.

HK integrates national security education into Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance with youth-led mini dragon

In a historic move, Hong Kong police have incorporated national security education into the iconic Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance, unveiling a new "National Security Dragon" aimed at engaging young people and promoting both cultural and national safety.

By-election to fill Peggy Wong’s Tai Po seat depends on circumstances: Alice Mak

A by-election for the Tai Po District Council seat vacated by Peggy Wong Pik-kiu on health grounds will depend on actual circumstances, said Secretary for Home and Youth Affairs Alice Mak Mei-kuen.

Business Today

OpenAI, Anthropic CEOs called to appear at Australian AI probe

The CEOs of OpenAI and Anthropic have been called to appear at an Australian Senate inquiry on AI, the head of the probe said on Sunday, days after the revelation that a rogue OpenAI bot had hacked the country's health-system database.

Paul Chan confident HK will meet 3.5-4.5 percent GDP growth target

Hong Kong is set to return to a track of steady economic expansion as Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po expressed confidence that the city will reach the full-year government-set economic growth target this year, which exceeds the 10-year average before the pandemic.

Chinese telecom giants halt 'free phone' offers after complaints

China's three telecom giants – China Mobile (0941), China Telecom (0728), and China Unicom (0762) – have halted their financial installment phone purchase services, or so-called "free phone" offers, after many customers complained that the schemes were essentially loans in disguise, according to mainland media.

Citi's HK business grows 20 pc with robust cross-border performance

Citibank Hong Kong's institutional client business grew by 20 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2026, whereas the bank’s cross-border business corridors in Kazakhstan and Saudi Arabia more than doubled and rose over 30 percent in the period respectively, according to Aveline San, chief executive officer and head of banking at Citi Hong Kong.

"Africa Phone King" Transsion passes listing hearing, eyeing up to US$500m

"Africa Phone King" Shenzhen Transsion has passed the Hong Kong listing hearing, eyeing up to US$500 million (HK$3.9 billion).

World/China

Typhoon Surigae nears Okinawa

Japan Meteorological Agency has warned that Typhoon Surigae is steadily approaching Okinawa, with the storm’s center located about 120 kilometers south of Naha City as of Sunday.

Pope celebrates giant Paris mass, flies to Lourdes

Pope Leo XIV on Saturday rode along the Champs Elysees in the popemobile and held an open-air mass in front of hundreds of thousands in Paris, before flying to the holy pilgrimage site of Lourdes in southern France.

China pushes back against US on Iran and Cuba in UN speech

China pushed back against the United States in its speech at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, saying sovereignty of countries in the Gulf should be respected and urging the "relevant country" to stop threatening Cuba and lift its blockade on it.

China, US agree to AI dialogue, tariff cuts on $30 billion in goods during Xi visit

The United States and China have agreed to reduce tariffs on US$30 billion of goods and launch a dialogue on AI, both countries said following President Xi Jinping's visit to Washington.