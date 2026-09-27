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Victoria Park Centre Court set for transformation into 10,000-seat arena as construction timetable unveiled

NEWS
57 mins ago

by

Winona Cheung

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The Victoria Park Centre Court and its ancillary facilities will be redeveloped into an all‑weather, multi‑purpose venue with capacity expected to expand to 10,000 seats for major international events, Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui said on Sunday.

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Speaking in a TV interview, Law said the redevelopment plan might come with a retractable roof to ensure that the sports events will not be hindered by the hazardous weather. She added that technical feasibility studies have been fast-tracked, with construction targeted to begin within three to four years and completion expected early in the next five-year plan.

Law noted that while neighboring facilities like the swimming pool and soccer pitches will remain untouched, modifications to the small hill behind the tennis court are unavoidable. Hong Kong Stadium will serve as an alternative venue for tennis events during construction.

As for the Film Development Fund, Law said authorities will fully review the Fund to ensure future government grants weigh commercial viability and market value alongside artistic merit.

She added that existing subsidies have helped sustain jobs for local film practitioners, but relatively few projects have gone on to achieve notable box-office returns or recoup production costs.

Following consultations with industry representatives, Law said the fund should be channeled to high-quality films that can attract audiences and drive ticket sales, rather than simply supporting production teams. Although the scheme will be integrated, she stressed that the total resources and overall financial support for Hong Kong’s film industry will remain unchanged.

The Policy Address also proposed to establish a Support Unit for Non‑local Film Productions under the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency to attract mainland and foreign film crews to shoot in Hong Kong.

Rosanna Law
Rosanna Law

Law explained that international productions often bring only core teams due to cost considerations, creating employment opportunities and international experience for local crew members. She said films showcasing Hong Kong’s urban scenery would also help promote tourism and strengthen the city’s international image.

She added that the government is identifying suitable locations for affordable venues to build film sets, with preliminary plans being drawn up for a site that could accommodate two film productions at the same time to reduce costs.

Separately, the government has recently said it will not appeal a court ruling on the environmental impact assessment for the former Fanling Golf Course site. Law said the site is a valuable asset for hosting mega sports events. She said the land will maintain its current operating model for the time being while cross-departmental teams review its long-term development.

Victoria ParkCentre Courtarena

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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