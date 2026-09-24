Night Recap - September 24, 2026

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Siobhan Haughey takes silver in Asian Games 50m freestyle to reach four-medal tally

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Hong Kong star swimmer Siobhan Haughey claimed silver in the women’s 50-meter freestyle final at the 20th Asian Games on Thursday, bringing her medal haul at this edition of the Games to four.

HK workers get 2.8pc pay rise but real wages lag behind inflation

A pay trend survey found Hong Kong employees saw an average salary increase of 2.8 percent this year, but inflation shrank the real pay rise to just 1.1 percent — the lowest since the pandemic.

Yuen Long stray dog search operation enters fifth day after fatal attack

Police and the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department returned to Yuen Long on Thursday morning for another search operation for stray dogs, days after a 27-year-old woman died in a suspected dog attack.

Hong Kong to expand immigration scheme to Central Asia, Middle East from October 1

Hong Kong will expand its Immigration Facilitation Scheme for Invited Persons from October 1 to cover Central Asian and Middle Eastern countries, while allowing all government bureaux and departments to invite eligible visitors under the initiative.

AI recommendations will be human-validated under ‘AI city brain’ system: Chris Tang

The government’s proposed “AI city brain” will integrate cross-departmental data to respond to extreme weather and emergency incidents while incorporating human oversight to ensure that any AI-generated recommendations are practical and reasonable, Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung said on Thursday.

Business Today

Citi and Mastercard launch AI-focused innovation program for next generation of wealthy clients

Citigroup and Mastercard have launched an inaugural artificial intelligence-focused program in New York to train the next generation of the bank’s high-net-worth wealth clients, the companies said.

US 30-year bond yield rises to highest since 2004 as selloff deepens

Long-dated US borrowing costs climbed to their highest level in more than 20 years on Thursday as the months-long selloff in bond markets gathered pace.

HK August exports climb by 53pc, imports up 60pc

Hong Kong's total exports and imports both jumped more than 50 percent year-on-year in August, surpassing market expectations, data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

HK's plans to scale up yuan usage will not undermine peg system: Christopher Hui

Hong Kong's plans to scale up the use of yuan for settling government expenditure would not undermine the peg system, said Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury Christopher Hui Ching-yu.

Australia says OpenAI agent hacked government website, checks for more breaches

Australia said on Thursday an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to files, in what could be the first known instance of an AI agent hacking a government website.

World/China

Beijingers eye Xi-Trump summit for trade relief, stable ties

Residents in China's capital hope President Xi Jinping's high-stakes meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington will stabilise ties between the two countries, telling AFP on Thursday a trade war "hurts everyone".

North Korea to keep nuclear weapons 'forever': foreign minister

North Korea will keep its nuclear weapons "forever", its foreign minister vowed Thursday, dismissing the South Korean president's renewed calls for a denuclearised Korean Peninsula.

President tells Trump that Iran will never 'bend at the knee'

Iran's president struck a defiant tone at the UN on Wednesday where he spoke for the first time since Washington and Israel launched an all-out war on his country, vowing Tehran would never "bend at the knee."

Russia says no decision yet on possible Putin-Trump summit in December

The Kremlin said on Thursday that no decision had been taken yet on a possible summit in December between Russian and US Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, and that it was too early to talk about the agenda for such a meeting.

Thailand slams chaotic Asian Games organisation as 'musical chairs'

Thailand are the latest country to condemn the organisation at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games in Japan, likening it to a "chaotic" game of "musical chairs".