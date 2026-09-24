Law Society delegation visits South Korea to deepen ties on AI and legal exchange

Roden Tong Man-lung, President of the Law Society of Hong Kong, led a delegation to meet the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Korea (KMoj) and the Korean Bar Association (KBA) during the 39th LAWASIA Conference 2026 last week.

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During the bilateral meetings, the parties discussed legal regulatory frameworks, the governance of artificial intelligence (AI), and international dispute resolution services.

Tong introduced the Law Society’s role as the statutory self-regulatory body for the solicitor profession in Hong Kong, highlighting its responsibility for admission, professional conduct, and disciplinary regulation. He also shared Hong Kong’s experience in upholding professional standards, sustaining public confidence, and safeguarding the independence of the legal profession.

The discussions also centered on emerging legal technology and artificial intelligence.

Tong presented the Law Society’s position paper, "The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Legal Profession," outlining local efforts to foster the ethical and responsible adoption of AI across the sector. He emphasized that legal practitioners must remain personally and professionally accountable for their work product and advice.

The KMoj and KBA noted that AI is also a key area of focus within Korea’s legal sector and regulatory community. They expressed interest in strengthening future exchanges on policy, regulation, and practical developments in this field.

The parties also exchanged views on mediation and international dispute resolution services.

Tong highlighted Hong Kong’s ongoing efforts to promote a mediation culture and its advantages as an international hub for legal and dispute resolution services. He referenced initiatives such as the establishment of the International Organization for Mediation (IOMed), developments in international commercial dispute resolution, and related professional training programs.

Recognizing the growing volume of cross-border commercial activity, the parties agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation and sharing experience in mediation and alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

Fostering young legal talent was another key focal point. Since 2014, the Law Society has partnered with Korean authorities and the bar association on the Korean Internship Program.

To date, the Law Society has welcomed more than 120 Korean young lawyers and law students to Hong Kong for training and professional exchanges. A total of 19 Korean young lawyers and law students completed their internship in Hong Kong this August, while five young Hong Kong lawyers are scheduled to take part in an internship program in Seoul this October.

As of August, four registered foreign lawyers and two law firms from South Korea were registered to practice in Hong Kong, underscoring the city's role as a regional bridge across legal jurisdictions, the society noted.

Earlier that day, the delegation also participated in LegalRunner, a community sports event held alongside the LAWASIA Conference that promotes physical and mental well-being across the legal profession.