logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
CHINA

Beijingers eye Xi-Trump summit for trade relief, stable ties

CHINA
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026.
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump reacts after a B1 bomber flew past during the national anthems while he greeted Chinese President Xi Jinping upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on September 23, 2026.

Residents in China's capital hope President Xi Jinping's high-stakes meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington will stabilise ties between the two countries, telling AFP on Thursday a trade war "hurts everyone".

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Xi was greeted in Washington on Wednesday evening local time by Trump, kicking off a pomp-filled state visit where the two leaders are expected to discuss everything from AI and trade to Iran.

In Beijing, a 59-year-old resident surnamed Huang called it a "very important" visit which would be critical in shaping the relationship between the two global superpowers.

"As an ordinary citizen, I naturally hope that China-US relations can achieve long-term, stable, and mutually beneficial development," Huang told AFP in central Beijing on an overcast Thursday morning.

"I also hope that through President Xi's visit to the US and friendly, harmonious, and goodwill communication with President Trump, we can develop bilateral relations," he added.

Beijingers AFP spoke to were hopeful Xi's meeting with Trump would ease trade pressures, which came to a head with a blistering tariff war in 2025, before a fragile truce was reached in October.

Though analysts expect the summit to be more about spectacle than substance, there was an early breakthrough on Wednesday, when Washington announced a two-month extension of the trade truce that was due to expire in November.

Finance worker Lu Hao said he was watching for any economic agreements following the talks, recounting how "distressed" he and his clients were during the trade war.

"I really hope this visit sends out positive signals and brings more good news to global stock markets," 27-year-old Lu told AFP.

"Because at the beginning (of the trade war), our stock market took the brunt of the impact right from the start," he said.

"It became clear that a trade war is a lose-lose situation."

Lucy Lu, who works in the foreign trade services industry, told AFP that it "hurts everyone" when major powers clash.

"For export businesses, certain goods have become really hard to ship out" as a result of higher tariffs, said the 43-year-old.

"I really hope countries can maintain a friendly approach to tariffs."

 

- 'Toe-to-toe' -

 

Artificial intelligence is also likely to come up in the talks, as both countries strive for dominance in technology and robotics, while also mitigating growing fears that AI could wipe out humanity.

"In terms of AI... China now has the strength to go toe-to-toe with the US," Lucy Lu told AFP.

Competition may still "outweigh agreements", because at the end of the day, she said, "whichever country gains the upper hand in the field of AI down the road" will likely come out stronger.

However, AI competition "should be a healthy and rational one, rather than a malicious one", Huang told AFP.

He expects Xi to stand firm on hot topics like Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its territory and has threatened to seize by force.

Taiwan has ramped up its defence spending in recent years, but remains reliant on US security support to deter Beijing.

"Our government has its bottom line. I hope the United States will respect China's bottom line and its sense of historical identity," Huang added.

He and the other Beijingers said they hoped Xi's visit to the United States could bring more peace and stability to the world already fractured by war.

"If US-China relations are good, it will benefit the entire global landscape," Lucy Lu said.

"I just hope the world becomes more peaceful."

AFP

BeijingersXiTrumpsummittradestable ties

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during the 81st United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, on September 23, 2026. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
President tells Trump that Iran will never 'bend at the knee'
WORLD
3 hours ago
Rare earth materials sit on displayed at the exhibition on China’s manufacturing achievements, at the National Museum in Beijing, China, March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
China's rare earths dominance to overshadow Trump's talks with Xi
CHINA
3 hours ago
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping speak as Xi arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A diplomatic split screen as Trump and Xi meet
CHINA
4 hours ago
A Boeing 737 MAX 8, the second jet intended for use by a Chinese airline to be returned to its manufacturer, lands at Boeing Field, in Seattle, Washington, U.S. April 22, 2025. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo
Hope fading for new Boeing deal during US-China summit, sources say
WORLD
5 hours ago
U.S. and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken March 20, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
US, China agree to two-month trade truce extension, below 6-month hopes
FINANCE
6 hours ago
US President Donald Trump shows the way to Chinese President Xi Jinping as he arrives ahead of a state visit at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
US says China trade truce extended as Trump welcomes Xi
CHINA
7 hours ago
Photo by OLIVER CONTRERAS / AFP The White House logo is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 19, 2026.
Judge urged to lift Trump's White House ban on media outlets
WORLD
8 hours ago
Palestinian children walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during the war, at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, August 5, 2026. REUTERS/Mahmoud Issa
Trump's Board of Peace to unveil $2.45 billion Gaza recovery plan, Axios reports
WORLD
20 hours ago
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters as he arrives to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 22, 2026. REUTERS/David Dee Delgado
News outlets will ask judge to end Trump's White House ban at hearing
WORLD
21 hours ago
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with Chinese President Xi Jinping while leaving after a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing, China, May 15, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool/File Photo
Trump plans grand spectacle for potentially tense Xi talks
WORLD
22 hours ago
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23 hours ago
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
12 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.