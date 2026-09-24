Siobhan Haughey takes silver in Asian Games 50m freestyle to reach four-medal tally

Hong Kong star swimmer Siobhan Haughey claimed silver in the women’s 50-meter freestyle final at the 20th Asian Games on Thursday, bringing her medal haul at this edition of the Games to four.

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Starting from lane five after qualifying second in the heats, Haughey touched the wall in 24.32 seconds—just 0.34 seconds behind China’s Wu Qingfeng, who captured gold in a Games record time of 23.98 seconds.

China’s Cheng Yujie took bronze, while 17-year-old Hong Kong teammate Li Sum-yiu placed sixth.

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Speaking after the race, Haughey said she was very satisfied with the results, as her time was merely 0.02 seconds shy of her own Hong Kong record.

She said she was surprised, given that her preparations had been disrupted by injuries ahead of the Games.

She added that this edition would be her final Asian Games.

With this silver, Haughey has collected four medals at the Games, including two golds and one silver in individual events, as well as one relay silver.

Under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme, Haughey will receive a cash incentive of HK$500,000 for her silver-medal finish.

Separately, Hong Kong’s Adam Mak Sai-ting and Adam Chillingworth finished fourth and eighth, respectively, in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke final.

Mak clocked 2:08.77, missing the podium by just 0.01 seconds behind South Korea’s Jo Seong-jae. Despite finishing just shy of a medal, Mak shaved an impressive 1.16 seconds off his own Hong Kong record. Chillingworth touched the wall in 2:11.27.

The gold medal went to 17-year-old Japanese standout Shin Ohashi, who set a world record with a time of 2:04.83.

In the women’s 200-meter breaststroke final, Hong Kong teammates Chelsie Lam and Candice Gao Jialian placed sixth and ninth, respectively.