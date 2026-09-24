logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

Hong Kong fencer Fong Hoi-sun bags bronze in men's epee at Asian Games

NEWS
44 mins ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong representative Fong Hoi-sun has secured a bronze medal in the men's individual épée competition at the 20th Asian Games, delivering a determined run to the final four and adding another honors finish to the city’s medal haul.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Facing off against a formidable opponent from Kazakhstan in the semifinal round, Fong encountered early pressure on the piste. 

The local fencing standout found himself trailing 3-6 during the opening stages as his rival seized the upper hand with sharp offensive maneuvers.

Demonstrating notable composure, Fong adjusted his rhythm in the second period and launched an aggressive fightback. 

Scoring several consecutive touches with precise counterattacks, he successfully closed the deficit and brought the score level at 9-9 to reignite his hopes of reaching the gold-medal bout.

The momentum swung back and forth as both competitors entered the decisive closing stretch. 

Despite Fong’s spirited push, his Kazakh adversary reclaimed control in key exchanges, pulling ahead to establish a 12-14 advantage and leaving the Hong Kong athlete with little room for error.

In the final exchange of the match, both fencers lunged and landed simultaneous touches for a double score, concluding the tightly contested duel at 13-15 in favor of the Kazakh athlete.

Because the Asian Games fencing program does not feature a third-place playoff, Fong was awarded the bronze medal alongside the other semifinalist, confirming his place on the podium and cementing another notable athletic milestone for Hong Kong fencing on the regional stage.

In recognition of his podium performance, Fong will receive a cash incentive of HK$250,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme. 

Sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the initiative aims to encourage and reward local athletes who achieve sporting excellence in major regional and international events.

To date, the program has distributed a cumulative HK$13 million in cash incentives to Hong Kong athletes who have captured medals at the 20th Asian Games. 

Under the scheme’s prize structure, individual gold, silver, and bronze medalists receive HK$1 million, HK$500,000, and HK$250,000, respectively. 

For team events, podium finishers are awarded HK$2 million for gold, HK$1 million for silver, and HK$500,000 for bronze, demonstrating continued corporate and community backing for the city’s high-performance sports programs.

Asian Games

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Volunteers watch the women's volleyball bronze medal final match between South Korea and Thailand during the 2026 Asian Games at the Park Arena Komaki in Komaki, Aichi prefecture on September 22, 2026. (Photo by MOHD RASFAN / AFP)
Thailand slams chaotic Asian Games organisation as 'musical chairs'
WORLD
2 hours ago
Gold medallist China's Yu Zidi (C), silver medallist China's Ke Wenxi (L) and bronze medallist Japan's Mio Narita (R) celebrate on the podium during the victory ceremony of the women's 400m individual medley swimming event during the 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 23, 2026. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
Swim sensation Yu, 13, set for Olympic take-off after golden Asian Games
WORLD
3 hours ago
HK rowers bag two silvers at Asian Games
NEWS
5 hours ago
(Photo: AP)
Natalie Kan claims 100m butterfly bronze at Asian Games, breaks Hong Kong record
NEWS
23-09-2026 19:16 HKT
(online screenshot)
Chan Tsz-ching shines on Asian Games debut with historic sanda bronze
NEWS
23-09-2026 19:10 HKT
China's Yu Zidi 2026 Asian Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre in Tokyo on September 23, 2026. (Photo by Yuichi YAMAZAKI / AFP)
China's Yu, 13, wins third gold with latest Asian Games record
CHINA
23-09-2026 15:59 HKT
Ryan Choi secures Asian Games foil silver as Edgar Cheung suffers early exit
NEWS
22-09-2026 19:02 HKT
(Photo from Reuters)
Siobhan Haughey defends 100m freestyle title in dominant Asian Games swim 
NEWS
22-09-2026 17:55 HKT
(Photo from Reuters)
Lau Chi-lung clinches maiden Asian Games Silver in wushu
NEWS
22-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Road Cycling - Women's Road Race - Final - Shinshiro Cycling Road Course, Shinshiro, Japan - September 22, 2026 Silver medallist Afghanistan's Fariba Hashimi celebrates with teammates Yuldoz Hashimi and Zahra Rezayee during the victory ceremony REUTERS/Bryan Foo
Afghan cyclist who disguised herself as man wins Asian Games silver
WORLD
22-09-2026 17:00 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
NEWS
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT
Bar staff accused of dumping body on Tsim Sha Tsui street after man found dead in toilet
NEWS
14 hours ago
Andy Lau sparks excitement as stars turn out for Alan Tam’s Hong Kong concert finale
ENTERTAINMENT
23-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.