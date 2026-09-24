Hong Kong fencer Fong Hoi-sun bags bronze in men's epee at Asian Games

Hong Kong representative Fong Hoi-sun has secured a bronze medal in the men's individual épée competition at the 20th Asian Games, delivering a determined run to the final four and adding another honors finish to the city’s medal haul.

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Facing off against a formidable opponent from Kazakhstan in the semifinal round, Fong encountered early pressure on the piste.

The local fencing standout found himself trailing 3-6 during the opening stages as his rival seized the upper hand with sharp offensive maneuvers.

Demonstrating notable composure, Fong adjusted his rhythm in the second period and launched an aggressive fightback.

Scoring several consecutive touches with precise counterattacks, he successfully closed the deficit and brought the score level at 9-9 to reignite his hopes of reaching the gold-medal bout.

The momentum swung back and forth as both competitors entered the decisive closing stretch.

Despite Fong’s spirited push, his Kazakh adversary reclaimed control in key exchanges, pulling ahead to establish a 12-14 advantage and leaving the Hong Kong athlete with little room for error.

In the final exchange of the match, both fencers lunged and landed simultaneous touches for a double score, concluding the tightly contested duel at 13-15 in favor of the Kazakh athlete.

Because the Asian Games fencing program does not feature a third-place playoff, Fong was awarded the bronze medal alongside the other semifinalist, confirming his place on the podium and cementing another notable athletic milestone for Hong Kong fencing on the regional stage.

In recognition of his podium performance, Fong will receive a cash incentive of HK$250,000 under the Jockey Club Athlete Incentive Awards Scheme.

Sponsored by the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the initiative aims to encourage and reward local athletes who achieve sporting excellence in major regional and international events.

To date, the program has distributed a cumulative HK$13 million in cash incentives to Hong Kong athletes who have captured medals at the 20th Asian Games.

Under the scheme’s prize structure, individual gold, silver, and bronze medalists receive HK$1 million, HK$500,000, and HK$250,000, respectively.

For team events, podium finishers are awarded HK$2 million for gold, HK$1 million for silver, and HK$500,000 for bronze, demonstrating continued corporate and community backing for the city’s high-performance sports programs.